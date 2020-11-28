Emma Norton Commits to Georgia (2022) to Join Older Brother Mitchell

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

High school junior Emma Norton has verbally committed to the University of Georgia, where she’ll join her brother, who begins his Bulldog career next fall.

I am excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at the University of Georgia! I want to thank my family, coaches, friends, and teammates for helping me achieve this goal!! GO DAWGS!

Emma currently attends Mount Paran Christian School and trains with the Marietta Marlins in the greater Atlanta area. She is the defending Georgia 1A-3A (small schools) state champion in the 500 free, swimming 5:00.15 to win the state title in the spring. Among Georgia’s four state championship classifications, her time was the 5th-best overall.

Norton is a rangy freestyler, having also raced the 50 at the Georgia state championship meet, which fits right into the wheelhouse of Georgia head coach Jack Bauerle. The Bulldogs have built their program, which includes 7 women’s NCAA team titles, on a foundation of freestylers who excel at multiple distances.

At those same Georgia state championships, Norton placed 3rd in the 50 free (23.78).

Best Times in Yards:

50 free – 23.71

100 free – 52.28

200 free – 1:51.71

500 free – 5:00.15

100 back – 56.21

200 back – 2:02.82

100 fly – 57.37

A Winter Juniors qualifier, Norton’s highest finish at the 2018 Winter Juniors – East Championships was in the 100 backstroke, where she tied for 63rd place with a 56.21.

Norton has said that she sees herself more as a distance freestyler, though she hasn’t done much to extend beyond the 500 free yet in her career. Her brother, Mitchell, is more of a sprint freestyle, though last weekend he knocked a second-and-a-half off his best time in the 200 free in 1:36.11.

She is one of two early commitments for the Bulldogs in the class of 2022. Fellow north Atlanta native Elizabeth Isakson, a 1:04 breaststroker, has also committed.

