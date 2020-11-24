UGA Commit Mitchell Norton Hits 1:36.11 200 Free At Marlins Invite

2020 Marlins Invite

November 21-22, 2020

Marietta, Georgia

Mountain View Aquatic Center

SCY (25y)

Results on Meet Mobile: “2020 Marlins Invite”

University of Georgia commit Mitchell Norton put up several lifetime best times over the weekend competing at the 2020 Marlins Invite, hosted by his home club, the Marietta Marlins.

The meet had 12 different clubs represented, primarily made up of younger swimmers with all of the events slotted into the “Mixed” category.

Norton and several of his Marlins teammates swam close to every event over the two-session meet — he raced eight times himself — but still managed to register some impressive swims.

The 18-year-old’s top performance came in the 200 freestyle, where he threw down a time of 1:36.11 to take 1.6 seconds off his personal best time. His splits were consistent the whole way: 22.64/24.35/24.61/24.51.

He had gone his old best of 1:37.71 back in February at the GHSA 1-5A State Championships. The Mount Paran Christian School senior also set a best of 44.84 in the 100 free at that meet, and brought it down by over half a second here in 44.31.

Norton also rattled off lifetime bests in the 50 free (20.60), 500 free (4:30.59) and 100 back (48.37), placing first in all of them. His time in the 50 edged out his 20.63 from December 2019, while his 100 back swim knocked over a second off his relay lead-off from the 2019 Winter Juniors – East meet (49.49).

Norton announced his verbal commitment to swim for the Bulldogs in the fall of 2021 back in January.

Highlighting the female competition was Mitchell’s sister, Emma Norton, who entered a staggering 10 events and neared lifetime bests in virtually all of them. The races she did hit PBs came in the 200 free (1:51.66), 100 fly (56.97) and 200 IM (2:10.82). The 16-year-old also notable swims in the 100 free (52.50), 100 back (56.98) and 200 back (2:05.00).

Fellow Marlins Brendan Hausdorf, Ben McClain and Dane Charleston also had strong swims throughout the meet.

Hausdorf, 18, set a PB by placing second to Norton in the 100 free (46.27), and was just off his lifetime best in the 200 free (1:40.12). He also topped the field in the 100 (58.39) and 200 breast (2:07.65).

McClain, also 18, picked up victories in the 100 fly (50.13) and 200 fly (1:53.35), going well under his bests of 51.76 and 1:55.00.

Another 18-year-old, Charleston swept the 200 and 400 IM with lifetime bests of 1:52.23 and 4:02.55, respectively, and also took off four seconds to claim the 200 back (1:49.40).