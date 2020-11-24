Zoie Hartman, Shaine Casas Headline SEC Weekly Awards

Courtesy: SEC Sports

Men’s Swimmer of the Week: Shaine Casas, Texas A&M

Texas A&M’s Shaine Casas, a junior from McAllen, Texas, recorded four NCAA A-cut times during the Art Adamson Invitational. Casas opened the meet with a time of 1:38.95 in the 200 IM, the fastest time in the nation, and swam as leadoff on the winning 400 medley relay (3:06.21). He then posted the fastest time in the nation in the 100 back (43.87) and the leadoff leg (20.82) of the 200 medley relay that won with a combined time of 1:24.21. Casas closed out the invite with a time of 1:36.62 in the 200 back and a 19.15 leadoff split for the 200 free relay team that won with a combined time of 1:16.48.

Men’s Diver of the Week: Juan Celaya-Hernandez, LSU

LSU’s Juan Celaya-Hernandez, a senior from San Nicolas de los Garza, Mexico, notched three top-two finishes this week at the Texas Diving Invitational. Celaya-Hernandez won the one-meter springboard by over 55 points with a score of 423.00, his second win of the season. He brought home second-place finishes on three-meter (467.55) and platform (466.05).

Men’s Freshman of the Week: Jake Magahey, Georgia

Georgia’s Jake Magahey, a freshman from Dacula, Ga., earned five overall wins, including a school record in the 400-yard freestyle relay (2:49.27/42.86). In the 500-yard freestyle, Magahey posted an NCAA A-cut time of 4:10.48, the second-fastest time both nationally this season and in school history. He followed that up with a winning NCAA B-cut time of 1:33.50 in the 200-yard freestyle, moving into third all-time in program history and sixth nationally. Finally, in the 1,650 freestyle, Magahey set a new top national A-cut time of 14:33.78, placing him fifth all-time in school history.

Women’s Swimmer of the Week: Zoie Hartman, Georgia

Georgia’s Zoie Hartman, a sophomore from Danville, Calif., earned eight overall wins, posting top-five national times in each victory. In the 100-yard breaststroke, Hartman took first with an NCAA A-cut time of 58.34, winning by nearly a second with the second-fastest time nationally, while in the 200-yard breaststroke, she set a new national standard with a winning A-cut of 2:06.34. In the 200-yard IM, she earned her third individual win with a B-cut of 1:54.35, placing her second nationally. Hartman also dominated in relays, earning five wins with each of the Bulldogs’ A teams.

Women’s Diver of the Week: Brooke Schultz, Arkansas

Arkansas’ Brooke Schultz, a junior from Fayetteville, Ark., took first place in the 1-meter springboard event at the Texas Diving Invitational with a final score of 348.95. Schultz was runner-up on the 3-meter with a final score of 359.10.

Women’s Freshman of the Week: Chloe Stepanek, Texas A&M

Texas A&M’s Chloe Stepanek, a freshman from Northport, N.Y., won four individual events with NCAA B-cut times and was a part of five first-place relays at the Art Adamson Invitational. Stepanek earned first-place finishes in the 50 free (22.26), 100 free (47.84), 200 free (1:44.40) and 500 free (4:44.40). Her mark in the 100 free is the second fastest time in the nation and the fourth fastest in school history. Stepanek also swam the anchor leg in the 200 and 400 medley relays and the 800 free relay as well as the second leg of the 400 free relay.