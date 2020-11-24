Swimming’s TopTenTweets: Cam McEvoy’s Dog Is Living The Life

We’re back with swimming’s TopTenTweets presented by Arena, where we round up the best of the swimming Twitterverse.

Featured Instagram Post of the Week:

Oh, how we miss seeing Cate Campbell race.

10.

Mask in the water, now that’s commitment.

9.

American swimmer Caeleb Dressel broke two world records as he competed in the International Swimming League final in Budapest, Hungary https://t.co/542krFdrw0 — CNN (@CNN) November 22, 2020

We love some national recognition for the sport!

8.

In case you forgot that there’s racing happening outside of Budapest and the NCAA.

7.

No one can say that she didn’t try.

6.

Your weekly swimming inspo!

5.

Slept through THREE (3) alarms and missed my flight to go home. Now instead of arriving home at 8 today as planned, I have 34 travel hours ahead of me and arrive at 8:30 tomorrow. Good news is I get to fly through Doha so I can check that off the bucket list — Coleman Stewart (@cstew181) November 23, 2020

The Unfortunate Tales of A Sleepy Backstroker in Budapest.

4.

This is just a full 2020 vibe.

3.

Who can get a full interview Jean-Francois Salessy? He clearly has things to say. — Swim Nerd Canada (@swimnerdcanada) November 16, 2020

Clearly.

2.

Energy Standard Paris pic.twitter.com/kUq6AePyrb — Ryan Held (@heldilox) November 16, 2020

And on that note.

1.

This dog is living the life that I wish I had.

ARENA INSTAGRAM – @ARENAUSA

Arena Facebook – @ArenaUSA

Arena Twitter – @ArenaUSA

Arena USA is a SwimSwam Partner