Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Swimming’s TopTenTweets: Cam McEvoy’s Dog Is Living The Life

by Ben Dornan 0

November 24th, 2020 Lifestyle, News, TopTenTweets

We’re back with swimming’s TopTenTweets presented by Arena, where we round up the best of the swimming Twitterverse.

Featured Instagram Post of the Week:

Oh, how we miss seeing Cate Campbell race.

10.

Mask in the water, now that’s commitment.

9.

We love some national recognition for the sport!

8.

In case you forgot that there’s racing happening outside of Budapest and the NCAA.

7.

No one can say that she didn’t try.

6.

Your weekly swimming inspo!

5.

The Unfortunate Tales of A Sleepy Backstroker in Budapest.

4.

This is just a full 2020 vibe.

3.

Clearly.

2.

And on that note.

1.

 

This dog is living the life that I wish I had.

ARENA INSTAGRAM – @ARENAUSA

Arena Facebook – @ArenaUSA

Arena Twitter – @ArenaUSA

Arena USA is a SwimSwam Partner

In This Story

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!