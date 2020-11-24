ISL 2020: Romanchuk Won 800 Free Test Race With 3 Jackpots

2020 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE

The International Swimming League tried out an experimental 800 free on the day of its season finale, with points awarded at checkpoints along the way.

The original plans called for the swim to be awarded points almost like the three-round skin races, with swimmers earning points for their position at the 100-meter, 400-meter, and 800-meter marks.

Zane Grothe posted results of the race on Twitter, showing that Mykhailo Romanchuk had won the event in 7:25.73. It was a nailbiter, with Henrik Christiansen going 7:25.78 for second.

Grothe himself was fourth in 7:36.68, but he and Felix Auboeck appeared to try out an alternate strategy to take advantage of the checkpoints – they went out pretty significantly faster than the field early.

It’s not entirely clear how the scoring format worked. Originally, the checkpoints (100m & 400m) were set to give points to the top five with this format:

1st – 9

2nd – 7

3rd – 5

4th – 3

5th – 1

Then the finish was set to give points in the ISL’s traditional 9-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 order for the top 8. The jackpot margins weren’t announced, but we can use the final scores to mathematically calculate a range for the jackpots at each stop.

The scoring doesn’t quite add up, though – so there was either a mistake in the unofficial scoring, or the format was changed before the race. It appears the fifth-place swimmer at the checkpoints may not have gotten 1 point, meaning the scoring format was changed to award only the top 4 points at the first two checkpoints.

Here are the finish orders at each checkpoint:

100m Checkpoint

Based on the time difference between Auboeck and Romanchuck (which had no jackpot) and the difference between Auboeck and Aubrey (which did), it appears that the jackpot margin here is somewhere between 1.21 and 1.79 seconds.

The individual men’s 100 free had a jackpot margin of 1.8 seconds, so they were using a different margin for this split, which makes sense.

Auboeck – 53.14 – 10 points (including 1 jackpot point) Grothe – 53.52 – 7 points Christiansen – 54.26 – 5 points Romanchuk – 54.34 – 3 points Aubrey – 54.94 – 0 points (jackpotted) Hendrickx – 55.75 – 0 points Kalmar – 56.78 – 0 points

400m Checkpoint

It appears the jackpot margin here is somewhere between 3.46 and 5.94 seconds. That’s much smaller than the individual 400 free jackpot margin of 8.5 seconds, which might lend credence to the idea that the ISL changed the experimental scoring format to only give the top four swimmers points at the first two checkpoints.

Auboeck – 3:42.42 – 10 points (including 1 jackpot point) Romanchuk – 3:43.08 – 7 points Christiansen – 3:43.65 – 5 points Grothe – 3:45.88 – 3 points Aubrey – 3:48.37 – 0 points (jackpotted) Hendrickx – 3:50.96 – 0 points Kalmar – 3:54.86 – 0 points

Full 800m

It appears the jackpot margin here is somewhere between 10.95 and 18.07 seconds.

Romanchuk also gets an invisible jackpot here – there were only 7 swimmers in the race, but he still gets the jackpot for 8th place as well, per ISL rules.

Romanchuk – 7:25.73 – 19 points (including 10 jackpot points) Christiansen – 7:25.78 – 7 points Auboeck – 7:31.89 – 6 points Grothe – 7:36.68 – 5 points Hendrickx – 7:43.81 – 0 points (jackpotted) Aubrey – 7:49.34 – 0 points (jackpotted) Kalmar – 7:51.36 – 0 points (jackpotted)

The math doesn’t quite add up here – Romanchuk was credited for 30 points, but the proposed scoring format would only give him 29. Auboeck was credited with 24 points, but the proposed format would give him 26. We’re working to try to get an idea of what changed in the scoring format, or if the listed scores are incorrect for any reason.

Auboeck’s score would be explained by the checkpoints changing from scoring out the top 5 to scoring out the top 4. If Auboeck didn’t get the jackpots on 5th-place Aubrey in those two rounds, his score would add up to 24 like results say.

Romanchuk’s score is less explainable, as there’s one missing point we can’t find an explanation for. We’ve reached out to the ISL and will update if we get more news on the scoring format.