Futures Qualifier Elizabeth Isakson Sends Verbal Commitment to Georgia

Elizabeth Isakson from Marietta, Georgia has announced her verbal commitment to the in-state Bulldogs for 2022-23.

“I am so excited and blessed to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at the University of Georgia!! This is a dream come true and I’m so grateful to the UGA coaching staff for giving me this opportunity. I also want to thank my family, friends, and coaches for their continuous support in the pool and the classroom. I cannot wait to be a part of this incredible program. GO DAWGS!!❤️🐾”

Isakson swims for Walton High School, where she is currently a junior, and Chattahoochee Gold Swim Club. She specializes mainly in breast, free, and IM and has a Futures cut in the 200 IM. She picked up that time, as well as a PB in the 100 breast, in January at the 2020 Cobb County Championships. Two weeks later she competed at the Georgia High School 6-7A State Championships and placed 3rd in the 7A 100 breast (1:04.98) and 6th in the 7A 200 IM (2:07.74), anchored the runner-up 400 free relay (51.46) and 4th-place 200 medley relay (23.63).

Her best long course performances in breast and IM all come from the summer of 2019 when she competed at Stars and Stripes Invitational. There, she won the 200 IM, was runner-up in the 50 free and 100 breast, took 3rd in the 400 IM, and placed 4th in the 100 free and 200 breast and 7th in the 100 fly. She left the meet with new PBs in the LCM 100 breast (1:19.42), 200 breast (2:55.87), 200 IM (2:28.33), and 400 IM (5:34.64).

Top SCY times:

100 breast – 1:04.64

200 IM – 2:06.71

50 free – 24.11

100 free – 52.97

100 fly – 59.48

Isakson will join the Georgia class of 2026 with Emma Norton.

