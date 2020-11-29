Sprinter Cassie Moses Hands Verbal Commitment to NC State for 2022-23

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

High school junior Cassaundra (Cassie) Moses from Springfield, Missouri has announced her intention to swim at North Carolina State University in the fall of 2022. She wrote on social media:

“I am so blessed to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at North Carolina State University. Thank you to my coaches, teammates, and family, I wouldn’t be where I am without you all. I can’t wait to be apart [sic] of the Wolfpack! #gopack ❤️🤍”

Moses is a two-time USA Swimming Scholastic All-American from Springfield Catholic High School. She swims year-round with Springfield Aquatics and specializes in sprint free and back. She is a Winter U.S. Open qualifier in the 50 free, a Summer Juniors qualifier in the 100 back, and a Winter Juniors qualifier in the 100 free. Moses recently competed at the 2020 Razorback Aquatic Club AquaHawgs TYR Thanksgiving Finals where she won the 50 free, 500 free, and 100 back and was runner-up in the 100 free and 200 back. She earned personal best times in the 50 free and 500 free. In October she also added PBs in the 100 free and 200 free. All her best LCM times come from the summer of 2019, including a 26.61 in the 50 free from Time Trials at Junior Nationals; a 57.79 in the 100 free from Jenks Sectionals; and 50/100 back times of 30.13/1:03.86 from the 2019 CSC Summer Invite.

Best SCY times:

50 free – 23.25

100 free – 50.67

200 free – 1:53.44

500 free – 5:07.26

50 back – 25.63

100 back – 54.71

200 back – 2:02.52

Moses will join her SPA teammate Aubree Brouwer, as well as Emma Hastings, Grace Monahan, Katherine Helms, Kennedy Noble, and Meghan Donald in the NC State class of 2026. The Wolfpack had six sub-23 sprinters on the roster last year, and another nine who were faster than 24 seconds. Moses will head to Raleigh just as Kylee Alons graduates. Heather Maccausland, Parker Timken, Maddy Flickinger, Elle Giesler, and Katharine Berkoff will all still be there when Moses joins the squad.

