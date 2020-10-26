NC State Reels in Verbal from Hawaii State Record-holder Grace Monahan (2022)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Grace Monahan, a high school junior from Mililani on the island of Oahu, Hawaii, has announced her verbal commitment to North Carolina University for 2022-23. She wrote on social media:

”I’m so excited and honored to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and swimming career at North Carolina State University!!! Thank you to my loving family, all of my coaches, and my amazing teammates and friends for supporting me through the years. I can’t wait to join the wolfpack family, GO PACK!!🐺🐾”

Monahan is a two-time USA Swimming Scholastic All-American from Honolulu’s University High School. She swims year-round with Kamehameha Swim Club and specializes in back, fly, IM, and free. A highly versatile swimmer, she has Nationals time standards in the 100/200 free, 100/200 back, 100/200 fly, and 200/400 IM.

Monahan competes in high school swimming for the PAC-5, a consortium of independent schools banding together to field teams for competitive sports in the Interscholastic League of Honolulu (ILH). At the 2020 Hawaii High School Championships, she won her second straight state titles in the 100 fly and 200 IM and added a gold medal in the 200 free relay. Her 2:01.58 in the 200 IM beat Jasmine Mau’s state record by 20/100.

