Newcomer Sally Foley Swims Scoring ACC Times At Duke Intrasquad Meet

2020 Duke Intrasquad Meet

October 24, 2020

Taishoff Aquatics Pavilion

Durham, N.C.

Meet Results

The Duke men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams hosted their final intrasquad meet of the 2020-2021 pre-season on Saturday at the Taishoff Aquatics Pavilion. Associate head coach Doak Finch coordinated the meet to be men versus women, with scoring based on individual performances. Points were awarded to swimmers based on reaching various target times, including last season’s NCAA qualifying times, school records, and career bests. At the end of the meet, 57 target times were reached and an additional 52 swims neared NCAA standards, with the women out-scoring the men 210-112.

Newcomer Sally Foley took three top times at the intrasquad meet. She swam to a 1:01.11 in the 100 breast and 2:00.65 in the 200 IM, as well as a lifetime best of 2:11.07 in the 200 breast. Foley’s swims would have placed her 14th in the 100 breast, 11th in the 200 breast, and 25th in the 200 IM at last year’s ACC Championship meet.

Teammate Kayle Park took second both Foley in both breaststroke events, swimming 1:01.87/2:13.32. Park scored 27 points at the 2020 ACCs with her 14th-place finish in the 100 breast (1:01.33) and 13th-place finish in the 200 breast (2:12.05).

One racing highlight of the meet was in the women’s 100 back, where the three swimmers in the race were only separated by one-tenth. Emma Shuppert took the win with a 54.02, followed by Shayna Hollander (54.08) and freshman Emily Lenihan (54.12). At the 2020 ACC Championships, Shuppert tied for 4th in the 100 back (52.34), which was worth 25.5 points. Freshman Lenihan had the top time in the 200 back with a personal best of 1:56.55, which would have placed 16th at the 2020 ACC meet.

Sarah Snyder took the top times in both the 50 free (23.15) and 100 free (50.56). Snyder scored 17 points at the 2020 ACCs, which included placing 16th in the 50 free (22.69) and 20th in the 100 free (49.81).

Another high scorer for Duke at the 2020 ACCs, Cole Reznick, earned top times in 3 events on Saturday. First, Reznick topped the men’s 100 breast at 54.89, just edging out teammate Colson Zucker (55.11). At the 2020 ACCs, Reznick placed 14th in the event while Zucker placed 16th. Reznick also took top times in the 200 breast (2:01.33) and 200 IM (1:48.18) at the intrasquad meet. At the 2020 ACCs, Reznick placed 20th in the 200 IM and 21st in the 200 breast, completing his 22-point haul.

Notably, the Duke women’s #3 and #4 scorers at the 2020 ACCs, Connie Dean (40) and Melissa Pish (28), did not participate at Saturday’s meet. The #2 scorer, Easop Lee (45), no longer appears on the Duke women’s roster.