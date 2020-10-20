NCHSAA 3A State Champ Emma Hastings Verbals to In-state NC State Wolfpack

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Emma Hastings from Greenville, North Carolina has elected to remain in-state for her collegiate career and has verbally committed to swim at North Carolina State University in the class of 2026.

“I am so excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my swimming and academic career at N.C State University. Thank you to my family, friends and coaches who have helped make this dream come true! Go Pack! 🐺🐾❤”

Hastings is a junior at Junius H. Rose High School. She claimed the state title in the 500 free as a sophomore at the 2020 NCHSAA 3A State Swimming and Diving Championships, going 4:53.14 to win by 5.7 seconds. She was also runner-up in the 200 free (1:50.59) and swam lead-off on the 5th-place 200 free relay (24.93) and 5th-place 400 free relay (52.96).

She represents East Carolina Aquatics in club swimming and specializes in distance freestyle. She is a Summer Juniors qualifier in the 1000 free and a Winter Juniors qualifier in the 500/1650 free. Hastings competed at Cary Sectionals in March and bagged PBs in the SCY 1000 free (9:55.21), 1650 free (16:44.77), and 400 IM (4:27.61) and the LCM 200 free (2:06.86) and 400 free (4:23.64). She also swam the 200/500 free at 2019 Winter Juniors East. In the summer of 2019 she took on the 200/400/800 free and 200/400 IM at Greensboro Futures and put up lifetime best times in the 1500m free (17:44.30), 200m IM (2:26.38), and 400m IM (5:11.22) at the North Carolina Swimming Senior Long Course Championships. At the LSC meet she finished top-8 in the 200/400/800/1500 free and 200 IM.

Hastings finished last year ranked 3rd in the country for 15-year-old girls in the 1000 free and 15th in the 1650 free. Casey Charles, head coach at ECA, told SwimSwam, “Emma has been with ECA since she was 4 years old. We are proud of her resilience, patience, and hard work during her tenure. She is consistently the hardest worker in the pool on any given day.”

Top SCY times:

200 free – 1:50.59

500 free – 4:51.45

1000 free – 9:55.21

1650 free – 16:44.77

Hastings will join Kennedy Noble on the Wolfpack roster in 2022-23. In addition to Makayla Sargent and Kate Moore, who will have graduated by the time Hastings begins, the Wolfpack had six sub-4:50 500 freestylers last year. Among them, Katharine Berkoff (4:45.11), Kay Foley (4:45.16), and Faith Hefner (4:47.63) will still be there in the fall of 2022. Hastings will also train with incoming freshmen Abby Doss (4:49/16:31) and Yara Hierath (4:53/16:33).

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.