8 Aiken Do Stays Local, Verbals to Virginia Tech for 2022

Virginia Tech has kept a major recruit in-state (and away from ACC rivals Virginia) with a 2022 verbal from Aiken Do of The Fish. Do, a sprint freestyler and breaststroker, holds the #8 slot on our Top 20 rankings for the high school class of 2022.

Super excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim for Virginia Tech! Thanks to my family, coaches, friends, and everyone who helped me get here! Go hokies!🦃

TOP TIMES (SCY)

50 free – 20.56

100 free – 44.83

200 free – 1:41.38

100 breast – 55.32

200 breast – 2:00.81

100 fly – 50.06

200 IM – 1:50.87

Do is the defending Virginia HS 6A Champion in the 100 free, where he hit a lifetime best 44.83. He was also the 50 free runner-up (20.56), hitting another best. Do also anchored W.T. Woodson High School’s runner-up 200 free relay in a 20.15 and was 44.66 anchoring their runner-up 400 free relay, nearly running down Texas ’25 commit Anthony Grimm (44.75) on the end of Oakton High School’s title-earning relay.

As a freshman at the 2019 6A Championships, Do was sixth in the 50 free (21.22) and 11th in the 100 breast (58.66).

Virginia Tech’s men finished fourth at the 2020 ACC Championships. In the sprint free, they’re led by senior Thomas Hallock, who was an ACC A-finalist in the 50 free and 100 free, going lifetime bests of 19.32 in the 50 and 42.90 in the 100 last season. Junior Blake Manoff was 19.66/42.64 last season. In breast, they’re led by sophomore AJ Pouch, 52.93/1:53.69 last season and the third-place finisher in the 200 breast at ACCs.

Do will overlap with Pouch for one season. He should also get two seasons with Carles Coll, a Spanish national who is 23.2/51.0 FR and 1:02.2/2:14.3 BR in long course meters. The Hokies have Youssef Ramadan (23.1/50.4 FR LCM) and Luan Grobbelaar (1:04.2/2:15.7 BR LCM) on the way in their class of 2025.

Do joins freestyler/butterflier Mitchell Stroud in VT’s class of 2026 on the men’s side.

