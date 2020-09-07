Virginia Tech Picks Up 2022 Verbal from TAC Titans’ Mitchell Stroud

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Mitchell Stroud of the TAC Titans in North Carolina has verbally committed to Virginia Tech. Originally part of the high school class of 2021, Stroud is planning a gap year, and will re-classify and join the Hokies in fall 2022.

I’m beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to further my academic and athletic careers at Virginia Tech in the fall of 2022. I’d like to thank my family, teammates, and coaches for supporting me along the way. Go Hokies!

TOP TIMES (SCY)

50 free – 20.90

100 free – 45.33

200 free – 1:38.66

500 free – 4:29.76

100 fly – 49.48

200 fly – 1:51.89

Stroud is a strong freestyler, and all of his lifetime bests in primary events have come since the pandemic hit. In August, at TAC Titans’ invitational meet, Stroud clocked his bests (seen above) in the 50/100/200/500 free and the 100/200 fly.

Here are Stroud’s former best times, from before quarantine began:

50 free – 21.10

100 free – 46.14

200 free – 1:40.19

500 free – 4:33.66

100 fly – 51.30

200 fly – 1:58.11

The Virginia Tech men finished fourth at the 2020 ACC Championships. The Hokies have two seasons left with their top 100/200 freestyler last year, Blake Manoff; he was 42.6/1:33.6 last season. They also have one season left with top 50 freestyler Thomas Hallock (19.3/42.9).

Stroud, now re-classified, marks VT’s first male 2022 verbal. In July, sprinter Carmen Weiler made her verbal commitment announcement to VT for 2022, becoming the first swimmer from the class to announce.

