Former World Record Holder Ariana Kukors Announces Birth of her First Child

Olympian and former World Record holder Ariana Kukors Smith has given birth to her first child alongside her husband Matthew Smith.

Kukors Smith announced the birth of Whitaker Michael Smith vía her Instagram account on Saturday. According to the post, she gave birth to Whitaker Smith on September 3, two days past her original due date of September 1.

This is the first child for Kukors Smith and her husband Matthew, an accountant who she met when they became roommates. They were married on August 12, 2017 in Seattle, Washington.

Kukors Smith was the 2009 World Champion and former world record holder in the 200 IM. She also won 4 other World Championship medals, including silver in the 800 free relay in 2009 and bronze in the 200 IM in 2011 at the long course World Championships; in short course, she won a 2010 World title in the 100 IM and a bronze medal the same year in the 200 IM.

In 2012, Kukors Smith made the US Olympic Team, finishing 5th in the 200 IM.

Kukors Smith is the second Olympian and world record breaker to have their first child in the past week. On September 4, Cameron van der Burgh and his wife Nefeli Valakelis announced the birth of their son Harry David van der Burgh.