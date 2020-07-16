2009 World Champion Ariana Kukors Smith Reveals Pregnancy

World Champion and former World Record holding swimmer Ariana Kukors Smith has announced her first pregnancy via her Instagram account.

Kukors Smith, who is 33 weeks pregnant, revealed that she will be having a boy. She is married to Matthew Smith, an accountant who she met when they became roommates. The two were married on August 12, 2017 in Seattle, Washington.

The baby is due to arrive on September 1.

The 31-year old Kukors Smith was the 2009 World Champion in the 200 IM, one of 5 career World Championship medals. She also won silver in the 800 free relay in 2009 and bronze in the 200 IM in 2011 at the long course World Championships; in short course, she won a 2010 World title in the 100 IM and a bronze medal the same year in the 200 IM.

She first set the World Record in the 200 IM at the 2009 World Championships in the semi-finals, swimming a 2:07.03. That crushed the 2:08.45 done by Stephanie Rice a year earlier at the Beijing Olympics. Kukors Smith took almost another full second off that time in finals, swimming 2:06.15 to win.

Kukors Smith made one U.S. Olympic Team, the 2012 team, where she placed 5th in the 200 IM.

Kukors Smith has alleged that her longtime coach Sean Hutchison groomed her from the time she was 13 and sexually abused her as a minor. She filed a lawsuit against both Hutchison and USA Swimming, with a settlement being announced in March.