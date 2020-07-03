VT Cracks Open 2022 Recruiting with Verbal from SIN/ESP Sprinter Carmen Weiler

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Spanish-born and Singapore-based sprinter Carmen Weiler of Nexus Swim Team and Nexus International School has verbally committed to Virginia Tech’s class of 2026. She’s the first publicly announced verbal commitment from the high school class of 2022, just over two weeks since the beginning of the NCAA recruiting season for the class.

The Singapore/Spain connection to VT head coach Sergio Lopez is strong here; Lopez is from Spain and won an Olympic bronze medal in the 200 breast in 1988 representing Spain, while he was the high-performance coach of the Singapore Swimming Association for two years. He took over as the VT head coach starting in the 2018-19 season.

Weiler is the first true commitment for the college class of 2026; Holden Smith has verbally committed to Alabama for 2022 and Kamal Muhammad to Virginia for 2022, but Smith is joining the class after to a gap year while Muhammad re-classified from the class of 2021 to 2022.

I am so excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim at Virginia Tech University! I couldn’t be more thankful for Coach Ivan Bunakov, my family and teammates for helping me make this possible. I want to thank Coach Sergio for giving me this amazing opportunity to join his team. I can’t wait to be a part of the Hokie family 🦃🧡❤️

TOP TIMES (LCM / SCY CONV.)

50 free – 25.79 / 22.51

100 free – 55.60 / 48.64

200 free – 2:05.64 / 1:50.30

50 back – 29.20 / 25.22

100 back – 1:02.90 / 54.90

200 back – 2:16.96 / 1:59.99

Weiler is a fantastic sprinter; her bests in the 50 and 100 free are from summer of 2019, when she was either 14 or 15 years old (she was born in 2004). She’s also a strong backstroker.

Last summer, Weiler just missed the 100 free podium at the 2019 European Junior Championships representing Spain. She clocked a 55.60 to finish fourth overall, also adding a 12th-place finish in the 50 free (25.97) and anchoring their sixth-place 400 medley relay with a 55.08. At the 2019 World Junior Champs, she placed 18th in both the 50 free and 100 free.

VT only has one season left with Joelle Vereb, their top sprinter last year (22.1/48.8). Weiler would’ve been the team’s top 100 freestyler last year with her converted best, which is from the summer after her freshman year of high school.

With her converted times, Weiler would’ve scored in the 2020 ACC A-final in the 100 free and the B-final in the 50 free.

