Kamal Muhammad Reclassifies to Class of 2022; Commits to Virginia

11 days after the recruiting period officially opened for the high school class of 2022, rising juniors, the University of Virginia has landed the first new (public) commitment of the class. Kamal Muhammad, who was originally part of the class of 2021 but who has reclassified to 2022.

Muhammad is the son of Sabir Muhammad, who was a 25-time All-American swimmer at Stanford. Sabir Muhammad broke 10 American Records in his career and won both silver and bronze at the 2000 World Short Course Swimming Championships.

Kamal Muhammad is one of two class swimmers who will enroll with the class of 2022 to announce decisions so far. The other, Holden Smith will take a gap year before enrolling at Alabama in the fall of 2022.

The class of 2022 it largely talking to coaches at this point without making visits to the campuses of the schools that they’re committing to. Because of the ongoing global coronavirus pandemic, a recruiting dead period, not allowing for on campus or off campus face-to-face visits with coaches, has been extended through at least August, and it seems more-and-more likely that on campus visits won’t happen at least through the fall.

On our original ranking in the high school class of 2021, following their sophomore season, Muhammad was listed as an honorable mention rank in our top 20. His times didn’t improve much through his junior year of high school, though, so this extra season will give him an opportunity to reverse that course.

Best Times in Yards:

50 free – 20.84

100 free – 44.58

200 free – 1:40.70

100 back – 51.38

200 back – 1:53.02

100 breast – 57.64

100 fly – 48.72

200 fly – 1:53.51

200 IM – 1:55.32

Muhammad is a versatile sprinter with his best swims to date coming in the sprint free and sprint fly events. Of the above-listed times, the only swim that came during his junior season of high school (2019-2020) is the 100 free, which was done in February at the Georgia High School State 6A-7A Championship meet.

At that meet, he finished 2nd individually in the 100 free (45.0) and 5th overall in the 50 free (21.1). His 44.5 in the 100 free came in prelims of the 100 free.

He also split 22.75 leading off Lakeside High School’s 200 medley relay.

For the Virginia men, who finished 2nd behind NC State at last season’s ACC Championship meet, the butterfly races were a weakness. The 24 points they scored in the 100 fly was their lowest-scoring event of the meet. They were a little better individually in the sprint freestyle events, though that was still overall a place where NC State made big margins on them – especially the 50 free, where there was a 23-point differential between the teams.

Muhammad’s best times are not yet quite at ACC scoring potential individually, but as 2022s begin to commit we’ll have to remember both that they lost the end of the 2019-2020 season, and that they still have 2 full seasons before arriving in college.

The Virginia men had the 9th-ranked recruiting class of 2020 and have also received commitments from 3 of the top 20 swimmers in the class of 2021.

Muhammad trains with Spartans Aquatic Club in Atlanta.

