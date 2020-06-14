Monday Marks Opening Day for the Recruiting Class of 2022

The recruiting season for rising high school juniors in the class of 2022 officially opens on Monday, June 15, 2020. It wasn’t that long ago that student-athletes looked forward to receiving their first phone calls from coaches on July 1st between junior and senior years. But because of changes to the recruiting schedule instituted by the NCAA over the last two years, coaches are now able to initiate communication beginning June 15th after sophomore year.

In April 2018, the NCAA changed the recruiting rules for Division I to allow official visits beginning September 1st of a swimmer’s junior year of high school. Previously, swimmers weren’t allowed to take official visits until after the first day of classes of their senior year. The following year, the NCAA adopted new rules allowing communication between coaches and recruits to begin on June 15, and official visits to begin on August 1, after the athlete’s sophomore year of high school.

Rules for Class of 2018 and Earlier HS Classes April 2018 Rule Changes April 2019 Rule Changes Recruiting communication opens July 1 after junior year July 1 after junior year June 15 after sophomore year Official visits allowed First day of classes during senior year Sept. 1 of junior year August 1 after sophomore year

The high school classes of 2021 and 2022 have an extra variable in the recruiting equation, though, as the COVID-19 pandemic has led the NCAA to ban most in-person recruiting for Division I and Division II schools through the end of July.

Division I schools are in an extended “dead period” through July 31. While coaches are still allowed to recruit via texting, phone calls, and email as in a regularly scheduled dead period*, they cannot have any in-person recruiting meetings with high school athletes. That includes campus visits and off-campus visits.

Division II schools are in an extended “quiet period” for all sports through July 31. During a quiet period, college coaches may not meet with a recruit or their family face-to-face off-campus. However, coaches are allowed to contact recruits over the phone, via email, or on the school’s campus.

As a reminder, here are our “way too early” lists of top recruits from the high school class of 2022:

*For swimming & diving, there is typically just one dead period in a calendar year: Monday to Thursday of the first week of the signing period in November. That fell from November 11-14 of 2019 this past season.

(NOTE: If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected]. Do not leave it in the comments below.)

