2019 World Championship Gold Medalist Michael Chadwick Is Changing Teams

US National Team swimmer Michael Chadwick announced via his Instagram account on Sunday that he will be leaving the Team Elite training group in San Diego and returning to North Carolina. There, he will train at the University of North Carolina under 2nd year head coach Mark Gangloff, who was on the staff at Missouri when Chadwick swam there as an undergrad.

Chadwick trained at Missouri from 2013 through 2017 and bounced back and forth between Missouri and Team Elite thereafter. The Team Elite squad, coached by 2016 US Olympic Women’s Team head coach David Marsh, was based at SwimMAC Carolina in Charlotte at the time. Chadwick grew up training with SwimMAC.

When Marsh’s time as CEO at SwimMAC ended in May of 2017, he took his training group west to Southern California, and Chadwick would eventually join them on a full-time basis.

In his Instagram post, Chadwick says that the move will bring he and his wife Cassi closer to home as they “transition to train for next summer’s rescheduled Olympic Games.”

Chadwick’s dad David Chadwick played basketball at North Carolina from 1968-1971 before a short pro career in Europe.

He thanked Marsh for their time together, saying “Thank you (David Marsh) for fostering my love for this sport and inspiring me to reach for heights that I never believed were possible.”

In the 2018-2019 season, Chadwick ranked 12th among Americans in the 100 free in long course with a season-best of 48.57. The U.S. typically takes the top 6 in that event to the Olympic Games, which last season sat at Tate Jackson’s 47.88. A season earlier, he ranked 8th in the same event.

He also ranked 5th last season among Americans in the 50 free thanks to a 21.95 at the Pan American Games. He won bronze in both the 50 and 100 freestyle individually as part of a 5-medal performance at the Pan Am Games. He was also on the winning American 400 free relay at the World Championships, splitting 47.92 in prelims.

Last season, Chadwick swam in the International Swimming League for the LA Current, which Marsh was the head coach of. This season, he has been announced to be joining the expansion club the Toronto Titans.

Chadwick’s full Instagram post is below:

Top 20 Americans, Men’s 100 LCM Freestyle, Since Rio 2016 Olympic Games