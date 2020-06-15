Georgia Picks Up Crow Canyon Sprinter Brennan Cheney for Fall 2021

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Crow Canyon Country Club Shark Brennan Cheney has verbally committed to the University of Georgia for fall of 2021. His older brother, Teagan Cheney, is a rising senior with the Bulldogs while rising sophomore Zoie Hartman also trained club with Crow Canyon before UGA.

I’m very excited to announce my verbal commitment to fulfill my life long dream of swimming and studying at the University of Georgia! Thank you to my family, friends and coaches for pushing me and helping me achieve my dream. Glory goes to God. Go Dawgs!

TOP TIMES (SCY)

100 free – 47.59

200 free – 1:42.52

100 fly – 51.12

As a high school sophomore, Cheney scored in B-finals of the 200 free and 100 fly at the 2019 CIF North Section Championships representing San Ramon Valley High School.

During the 2019-20 season, Georgia was led in the sprints by rising sophomore Dillon Downing (19.3/43.0), and he was their only sprinter under 20.0 in the 50 and 44.0 in the 100. The Bulldogs will only have one season left with their top 100 butterflier, Camden Murphy (45.3), but they’ll get Harrison Homans (46.8) for three more seasons along with Downing.

Also committed to the Bulldogs’ class of 2025 are TJ Pittenger, Henre Louw, Jackson Bates, Mitchell Norton, Ryan Wylie, Sam Parker and Zach Kohm.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.