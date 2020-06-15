Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Georgia Picks Up Crow Canyon Sprinter Brennan Cheney for Fall 2021

Crow Canyon Country Club Shark Brennan Cheney has verbally committed to the University of Georgia for fall of 2021. His older brother, Teagan Cheney, is a rising senior with the Bulldogs while rising sophomore Zoie Hartman also trained club with Crow Canyon before UGA.

I’m very excited to announce my verbal commitment to fulfill my life long dream of swimming and studying at the University of Georgia! Thank you to my family, friends and coaches for pushing me and helping me achieve my dream. Glory goes to God. Go Dawgs!

TOP TIMES (SCY)

  • 100 free – 47.59
  • 200 free – 1:42.52
  • 100 fly – 51.12

As a high school sophomore, Cheney scored in B-finals of the 200 free and 100 fly at the 2019 CIF North Section Championships representing San Ramon Valley High School.

During the 2019-20 season, Georgia was led in the sprints by rising sophomore Dillon Downing (19.3/43.0), and he was their only sprinter under 20.0 in the 50 and 44.0 in the 100. The Bulldogs will only have one season left with their top 100 butterflier, Camden Murphy (45.3), but they’ll get Harrison Homans (46.8) for three more seasons along with Downing.

Also committed to the Bulldogs’ class of 2025 are TJ Pittenger, Henre LouwJackson BatesMitchell NortonRyan Wylie, Sam Parker and Zach Kohm.

Guy

Am I wrong or do his times seem a bit underwhelming for UGA?

clown alert

That’s what happens when you have a brother on the team

GA Boy

Y’all are jerks, there is such things as a walk on. People do have to fill out a roster. Good quality people go a long way. While not the fastest in the pool who knows how he’ll turn out!

Guy

In my opinion he is taking away a valuable spot from someone who is more deserving who would also walk on.

Guy

I don’t think having a brother on the team should play that big of an impact in recruiting.

