2021 Honorable Mention Zach Kohm Verbally Commits to Georgia

Zach Kohm, who hails from Blue Bell, Pennsylvania, has announced his verbal commitment to the University of Georgia for 2021-22. Kohm is one of the honorable mentions on our Way Too Early list of the top recruits in the high school class of 2021.

“I’m beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to the University of Georgia to continue my academic and athletic career. I’d like to thank all my family, friends, and coaches that helped me get to this point! I picked this school for the amazing academic support they offer, their amazing team aspect, and the great coaching staff. I couldn’t have asked for a better place to commit to! GO DAWGS🐾🐾🐾”

Kohm is a junior at Germantown Academy who specializes in the longer end of the freestyle range, but he can also put up a good sprint. At the 2019 Eastern Interscholastic Swimming & Diving Championships, he took 5th in the 200 free (1:38.76) and 4th in the 500 free (4:29.08) but he also split 20.89 on the end of Germantown’s medley relay and 45.77 anchoring the 400 free relay. Kohm does his year-round swimming with Germantown Academy Aquatic Club. He punched his ticket to 2020 U.S. Olympic Team Trials this summer in both the 800 free (8:10.89) and 1500 free (15:43.48). He swam the 200/400/800/1500 free at Phillips 66 Nationals, going a best time in the mile. A couple of weeks earlier he had won the 200 free and 800 free at Middle Atlantic Senior Long Course Championships. He was runner-up in the 400 free, 6th in the 100 free, and 17th in the 400 IM. He also competed in the 200 back and 100 fly and he finished the meet with PBs in the 50 free, 800 free, 200 back, and 400 IM.

Kohm is Georgia’s first verbal commitment into the class of 2025. He is just outside of scoring range for SECs, where it took 15:32.34 in the 1650, 4:21.37 in the 500 free, and 1:36.25 in the 200 free to earn points for Georgia at last year’s conference meet.

Top SCY times:

1650 free – 15:34.04

1000 free – 9:19.31

500 free – 4:28.39

200 free – 1:38.57

100 free – 46.57

50 free – 21.72

400 IM – 4:04.85

