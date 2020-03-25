Georgia Secures Verbal From Local State Champion Breaststroker Jackson Bates

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Jackson Bates, a junior at Westminster Christian Academy and a member of the Athens Bulldog Swim Club in Georgia, has made his verbal commitment to swim for his hometown school, the University of Georgia, in the fall of 2021. A breaststroker and IMer, Bates’ career-best time in the 100 LCM breaststroke is just a second and a half off of the Olympic Trials cut.

At the Speedo Champions Series meet in North Carolina in March, Bates won bronze medals in both of the LCM breaststroke events (1:04.83 in the 100 and 2:20.33 in the 200). Bates also won both breaststroke events at the Georgia Short Course Senior State Meet back in December (56.21/2:01.23).

Top Times in Yards:

100 breast – 56.21

200 breast – 2:01.20

200 IM – 2:03.47

400 IM – 4:21.98

Bates will join the SwimSwam “Way Too Early Recruit Ranks: Boys High School Class of 2021” honorable mention Zach Kohm as well as Mitchell Norton, Ryan Wylie, and Henre Louw as members of the Bulldogs’ class of 2025.

