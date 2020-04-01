Washington High School State Champion Connor Elwyn Commits to Utah For 2020

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Connor Elwyn, a senior at Wenatchee High School and a member of Velocity Swimming in East Wenatchee, Washington, has announced his commitment to swim for the University of Utah beginning in the fall of 2020. A backstroker and IMer, Elwyn will get two years to train with NCAA ‘B’ cut backstroker David Fridlander.

At the 2020 Washington 4A High School State Championship meet, Elwyn took 5th place in the 200-yard freestyle (1:41.41) and was the 100-yard backstroke champion (49.53), making him a back-to-back champion in the event. At the 2019 Speedo Champions Series meet in Federal Way, Elwyn took 16th place in the 100-yard freestyle (46.53) and 13th place in the 100-yard backstroke (50.40)

Top Times in Yards:

100 back – 49.53

200 back – 1:51.00

200 IM – 1:53.44

400 IM – 4:01.07

100 free – 45.80

200 fly – 1:51.91

Elwyn will join backstrokers Ryan Garstang, Sam Lucas, and Holden Ellsworth as well as Dylan Becker, Nathan Bright, Matyas Mayo, Marko Kovacic, AJ Sheppard, and Gavin Giandinoto as the Utes’ class of 2024.

