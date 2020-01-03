LRAD Breaststroker Nathan Bright Makes Verbal Commitment to Utah

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Nathan Bright, a senior at Little Rock Central High School in Little Rock, Arkansas, has announced his verbal commitment to the University of Utah for 2020-21. Dylan Becker, Ryan Garstang, and Sam Lucas have also committed to the Utes’ class of 2024.

“I am excited to announce my verbal commitment to the University of Utah to continue my athletic and academic career. Thank you to my family and team for getting me to this point and all the people who have helped me along the way!! #goutes”

Bright swims for Arkansas Dolphins Swim Team and is one of the top breaststrokers in the state. He contributed to Central High School’s state title at the 2018-2019 Arkansas High School 6A State Swimming Championships by placing 3rd in the 200 IM (1:57.34) and 4th in the 100 breast (1:01.36) and by swimming legs on the runner-up 200 free relay (21.92) and runner-up 400 free relay (49.02).

In December, Bright swam at Winter Juniors East in the 100/200 breast and 200 IM, earning a lifetime best in the IM. The next week he competed at AESC Elite Meet and went PBs in the 100 free and 100 breast while winning the 200 IM and finaling in the 100 free (6th), 100 breast (3rd), and 200 breast (3rd). Last summer he had a strong showing at Jenks Sectionals where he logged best times in the 50m free, 50/100/200m breast, and 200/400m IM. He placed 4th in both the 200m IM (2:09.47) and 400m IM (4:41.87) and was 9th in the 200m breast (2:25.88). Year-over-year, he dropped 3.2 seconds in the 200 IM and 1.6 in the 400 IM.

Bright will overlap two years with Andrew Britton and three with Jaek Horner, the Utes’ leading breaststrokers.

Top SCY times:

100 breast – 56.79

200 breast – 2:05.90

200 IM – 1:53.13

400 IM – 4:05.30

50 free – 22.12

100 free – 47.72

