Dylan Becker to Join Brother, Gives Commitment to Utah for 2020 Class

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Dylan Becker, a junior from Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Nevada, will be reuniting with his older brother Nick next Fall as he declared his commitment with the University of Utah of the Pacific 12 Conference. Becker is a very versatile swimmer so it is unclear which events he will be specializing in at the collegiate level. Currently, his strongest rankings are in the distance freestyle (33rd nationally in the boys 15 & 16 year old 1500 meter freestyle), but also shows a strong knack in the butterfly, backstroke, and IM events.

Becker is only a junior this year so he will not be joining the Utes until the 2020 season. Currently he swims club for the Sandpipers of Nevada of the Southern California LSC (one of the LSCs that cross-over into neighboring states). Notably, he was selected by USA Swimming as one of the top 48 male swimmers nationally to qualify for their National Select Camp in 2018.

“I chose the University of Utah because of their supportive coaches, and close-knit team. I feel that coach Joe Dykstra and Michelle Lowry are invested in making my swimming goals a reality. I can’t wait to be a part of such an amazing team and university. GO UTES!”

Becker has had significant improvement across the board in the past calendar year. He has seen a 47 second cut in his 1,650 freestyle, 22 second cut in the 1,000 freestyle, and eight second cut in the 500 freestyle in the past two short-course seasons. With equally-developed and improved off-strokes and IM, he will bring a lot to the table for Utah head men’s coach Joe Dysktra.

“Dylan Becker life long Sandpiper. I’m truly proud of his accomplishments through his age group years and into Senior Level swimming. His progression to the college level shows his perseverance, dedication and compassion for the sport of swimming!” — Sandpipers of Nevada Coach Ronald Aitken

Becker is coming off consecutive strong seasons buckling down six Junior National Championships cuts along the way in both long- and short-course. At last summer’s Western Zone Senior Championships, he took home wins in the 1500 freestyle (like his brother did previously) and 200 butterfly and earned 2nd place in the 400 and 800 freestyles. Currently, he does swim stronger in long-course overall. Joining the high-level of the Pac-12, Becker will have to continue his development moving into one of Division I’s strongest conferences. His highest projected finish would have been 22nd in the 1650 freestyle and would have missed out on the C final in the 500 freestyle by ten seconds.

Best Times (SCY):

500 Freestyle: 4:36.93 (Futures)

1000 Freestyle: 9:13.58 (Juniors)

1650 Freestyle: 15:40.65 (Juniors)

200 Butterfly: 1:52.97

400 IM: 4:01.40

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

The Fitter & Faster Swim Tour produces swim clinics featuring elite stars of the sport and the most innovative teaching platforms. FFT Swim Clinics can be customized to meet age and skill level of every team and community. Call 786-837-6881 or visit http://www.fitterandfaster.com/ to learn more.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster