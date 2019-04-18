2019 Brazil Trophy Night 2: Sebastian Topples South American 200 BR Record

2019 BRAZIL TROPHY (FORMERLY MARIA LENK)

Night two of the 2019 Brazil Trophy, Brazil’s national championships, featured finals for the women’s and men’s 200 breast and 100 fly, as well as the men’s 800 free. Swimmers representing Minas won four of the five events and Minas now leads the team competition by over 200 points after two days.

Women’s 200 Breast

Defending champion: Julia Sebastian, 2:27.29

Argentina’s Julia Sebastian defended her 2018 title with a win in the 200 breast, going 2:24.92 (32.96/36.32/36.87/38.77), a new South American record and the No. 15 time in the world this year. Representing Minas for the week, Sebastian shaved over half a second off the previous South American record, which was her own at 2:25.51. She was nearly three seconds ahead of second-place finisher and fellow Argentinian Macarena Ceballos (Flamengo), who was 2:27.71. In third was Spanish swimmer Bruna Monteiro Leme, representing Corinthians, in 2:29.76.

Pamela Alencar de Souza was the highest-finishing Brazilian woman at 2:29.81, good for fourth place.

Men’s 200 Breast

Defending champion: Caio Pumputis, 2:11.78

Georgia Tech sophomore Caio Pumputis, representing Pinheiros, also defended his 2018 title by dropping a huge best time, winning the men’s 200 breast in 2:09.93 (28.64/32.39/33.61/35.29). His previous best time was 2:11.78, from this time last year; his new PR is good for 15th in the world this year. The race for second — and to make the 2019 FINA World Championships team — was tight, as Minas’ Andreas Mickosz touched in 2:12.70 and SESI’s Raphael Rodrigues was third in 2:12.79.

Pumputis was under the Worlds-qualifying A-cut of 2:11.00.

Women’s 100 Fly

Defending champion: Daynara Paula, 58.67

After winning the 200 free Tuesday, American star Mallory Comerford picked up a close win the 100 fly Wednesday night. Representing Minas, she went 58.38, splitting 27.15/31.33. In second was Giovanna Diamante (Pinheiros) in 58.57, SESI’s Daynara Paula— last year’s champion — took third place in 59.04.

Men’s 100 Fly

Defending champion: Vini Lanza, 51.42

Vini Lanza (Minas), who just wrapped up his NCAA career at Indiana University with the 2019 100 fly national title, won the 100 fly Wednesday night in 51.66 (24.08/51.66). He was .24 slower than his best time (51.42) from this meet last year, but was still under the Worlds qualifying cut of 51.96. His time is the sixth-fastest in the world this year.

In second place was Iago Amaral, representing Pinheiros, who finished in 52.47. Minas’ Gabriel Fantoni was third in 52.68.

Men’s 800 Free

Defending champion: Guilherme Costa, 7:52.54

Minas went 1-2, getting two Worlds qualifiers, in the 800 free. Miguel Valente took the top spot in 7:55.73 and open water specialist Diogo Villarinho, who won the 5K over the weekend, went 7:58/36. Bruce Almeida, representing Corinthians, was third in 8:01.18. Notably, South American record holder and defending champion Guilherme Costa was fourth in 8:03.22.

Brazilian 2019 FINA World Championship Qualifiers

Top 5 Teams After Day 2: