2019 French Elite Nationals: No Scratches for Day 3 Prelims

2019 French Elite National Championships– 50M
- Tuesday 16th to Sunday 21st April 2019
- Prelims from 9.30am; final C from 18:00; final A / B from 18h30
- Host: Brittany Regional Swimming League
- Bréquigny swimming pool, 12 boulevard Albert 1er, RENNES
- 50m
- French qualifying rules for 2019 World Championships
Day 3: Thursday 18 April 2019
Thursday morning will feature heats of men’s 50 breast, women’s 50 breast, men’s 50 back, women’s 200 free, and men’s 200 fly. The morning sessions are organized so that all but the top 16 seeds swim first, slowest to fastest, after which the two fastest heats are circle seeded. The top-16 swimmers are expected in each event on Thursday, without exception.
Men’s 50 Breaststroke
- FINA “A” cut: 27.39
- Time to achieve in prelims to qualify for Worlds: 27.08
- French record: 27.36 – Giacomo Perez Dortona (CN Marseille) – 22/04/2009 – Montpellier
- Top seeds: Adnane Beji (Tunisia), 26.86; Théo Bussière (CN Marseille), 37.80; Jean Dencausse (CN Marseille), 28.30
Women’s 50 Breaststroke
- FINA “A” cut: 31.22
- Time to achieve in prelims to qualify for Worlds: 30.74
- French record: 30.96 – Sophie de Ronchi (ES Massy Natation) – 22/04/2009 – Montpellier
- Top seeds: Fanny Deberghes (ASPTT Montpellier), 31.46; Solène Gallego (Canet 66 Natation), 31.72; Carmella Kitching (AAS Sarcelles Natation 95), 32.09
Men’s 50 Backstroke
- FINA “A” cut: 25.17
- Time to achieve in prelims to qualify for Worlds: 24.89
- French record: 24.07 – Camille Lacourt (CN Marseille) – 12/08/2010 – Budapest (HUN)
- Top seeds: Jérémy Stravius (Amiens Métropole Natation), 24.83; Maxence Orange (Nantes Natation), 25.45; Paul-Gabriel Bedel (CN Marseille), 25.47
Women’s 200 Freestyle
- FINA “A” cut: 1:58.66
- Time to achieve in prelims to qualify for Worlds: 1:58.03
- French record: 1:54.66 – Camille Muffat (Olympic Nice Natation) – 06/06/2012 – Canet-en-Roussillon
- Top seeds: Charlotte Bonnet (Olympic Nice Natation), 1:54.95; Margaux Fabre (Canet 66 Natation), 1:58.14; Assia Touati (Dauphins Toulouse), 1:59.82
Men’s 200 Butterfly
- FINA “A” cut: 1:56.71
- Time to achieve in prelims to qualify for Worlds: 1:56.43
- French record: 1:54.62 – Franck Esposito (CN Antibes) – 04/2002 – Chalon-sur-Saône
- Top seeds: Nans Roch (CN Antibes), 1:57.85; Jeremy Desplanches (SUI, Olympic Nice Natation), 1:59.25; Matthias Marsau (Dauphins Toulouse), 2:00.28
Qualified individually for Gwangju:
|Women
|Event
|Men
|50 free
|Charlotte Bonnet
|100 free
|Mehdy Metella
|Charlotte Bonnet
|200 free
|400 free
|800 free
|1500 free
|David Aubry, Damien Joly
|50 back
|Béryl Gastaldello
|100 back
|200 back
|50 breast
|100 breast
|200 breast
|50 fly
|Marie Wattel
|100 fly
|Mehdy Metella
|200 fly
|200 IM
|Fantine Lesaffre
|400 IM
