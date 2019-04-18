Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2019 French Elite Nationals: No Scratches for Day 3 Prelims

2019 French Elite National Championships– 50M

Day 3: Thursday 18 April 2019

Thursday morning will feature heats of men’s 50 breast, women’s 50 breast, men’s 50 back, women’s 200 free, and men’s 200 fly. The morning sessions are organized so that all but the top 16 seeds swim first, slowest to fastest, after which the two fastest heats are circle seeded. The top-16 swimmers are expected in each event on Thursday, without exception.

Men’s 50 Breaststroke

  • FINA “A” cut: 27.39
  • Time to achieve in prelims to qualify for Worlds: 27.08
  • French record: 27.36 – Giacomo Perez Dortona (CN Marseille) – 22/04/2009 – Montpellier
  • Top seeds: Adnane Beji (Tunisia), 26.86; Théo Bussière (CN Marseille), 37.80; Jean Dencausse (CN Marseille), 28.30

Women’s 50 Breaststroke

  • FINA “A” cut: 31.22
  • Time to achieve in prelims to qualify for Worlds: 30.74
  • French record: 30.96 – Sophie de Ronchi (ES Massy Natation) – 22/04/2009 – Montpellier
  • Top seeds: Fanny Deberghes (ASPTT Montpellier), 31.46; Solène Gallego (Canet 66 Natation), 31.72; Carmella Kitching (AAS Sarcelles Natation 95), 32.09

Men’s 50 Backstroke

  • FINA “A” cut: 25.17
  • Time to achieve in prelims to qualify for Worlds: 24.89
  • French record: 24.07 – Camille Lacourt (CN Marseille) – 12/08/2010 – Budapest (HUN)
  • Top seeds: Jérémy Stravius (Amiens Métropole Natation), 24.83; Maxence Orange (Nantes Natation), 25.45; Paul-Gabriel Bedel (CN Marseille), 25.47

Women’s 200 Freestyle

  • FINA “A” cut: 1:58.66
  • Time to achieve in prelims to qualify for Worlds: 1:58.03
  • French record: 1:54.66 – Camille Muffat (Olympic Nice Natation) – 06/06/2012 – Canet-en-Roussillon
  • Top seeds: Charlotte Bonnet (Olympic Nice Natation), 1:54.95; Margaux Fabre (Canet 66 Natation), 1:58.14; Assia Touati (Dauphins Toulouse), 1:59.82

Men’s 200 Butterfly

  • FINA “A” cut: 1:56.71
  • Time to achieve in prelims to qualify for Worlds: 1:56.43
  • French record: 1:54.62 – Franck Esposito (CN Antibes) – 04/2002 – Chalon-sur-Saône
  • Top seeds: Nans Roch (CN Antibes), 1:57.85; Jeremy Desplanches (SUI, Olympic Nice Natation), 1:59.25; Matthias Marsau (Dauphins Toulouse), 2:00.28

Qualified individually for Gwangju:

Women Event Men
50 free
Charlotte Bonnet 100 free Mehdy Metella
Charlotte Bonnet 200 free
400 free
800 free
1500 free David Aubry, Damien Joly
50 back
Béryl Gastaldello 100 back
200 back
50 breast
100 breast
200 breast
50 fly
Marie Wattel 100 fly Mehdy Metella
200 fly
200 IM
Fantine Lesaffre 400 IM

 

