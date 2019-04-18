Defending British Champ Thomas Dean Bows Out of 400 IM Prelims

2019 BRITISH SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Defending British champ Thomas Dean has scratched out of men’s 400 IM prelims heading into the third day of the British Championships. Dean won the event in 2018 with a 4:18.90, however, he was seeded third heading into the 2019 edition of the meet far behind top 2 seeds Mark Szaranek (4:1372) and British national record-holder Max Litchfield (4:11.00). Litchfield’s national record currently stands at 4:09.62, which was swum at 2017 Budapest Worlds.

Also out of prelims is Imogen Clark, who scratched out of the 50 free after opting out of the 50 breast on Monday. Clark is still recovering from a spinal injury and looks to rehabilitate herself to swim the 100 free on Sunday. The top seed in the 50 free is Emily Barclay, who is the lone swimmer under 25 seconds (24.94).

Runner-up in the women’s 50 fly Harriet Jones has also bowed out of the 200 fly, where she was seeded 10th. In the 50 fly final on Tuesday, Jones took second place to Charlotte Atkinson, and thus lost her 2018 title. Atkinson is seeded second in the 200 fly with a 2:08.50, but is 3 seconds behind defending champion Alys Thomas (2:05.45).

In the men’s 1500 free, Samuel Budd, Jakob Goodman, and Davide Arioli have all scratched their swims. Arioli and Goodman were seeded 5th and 7th on the start lists while Budd sat in 9th. Defending 1500 free champ Daniel Jervis is the top seed in the event with a 14:48.67. Jervis’ seed time is just 3 seconds off of David Davies’ British and Welsh national record of 14:45.92, set all the back at the 2004 Athens Olympics.

Peering into the men’s 100 free, 2017 British champ Duncan Scott will look to redeem himself from his 3rd place finish at the 2018 championships. Scott finished last year’s race in a 50.07, way off his British national record 47.90. Scott comes in as the fastest swimmer with a 48.02, nearly a second ahead of 2018 runner-up David Cumberlidge, seeded second with a 49.08.