Mansfield Aquatic Club Backstroker Maddie Mechling Verbals to Alabama

Alabama has picked up a verbal commitment from Maddie Mechling of Mansfield Aquatic Club for their class of 2024. Mechling is a backstroker and freestyler who finaled at the 2018 Speedo Winter Junior Champs – West.

TOP TIMES

100y back – 54.70

200y back – 1:57.83

100y free – 50.98

200y free – 1:49.34

200y IM – 2:01.91

Swimming with Mansfield High School at the 2019 Texas 6A State Championships, Mechling touched 3rd in the 200 IM and 4th in the 100 back.

Mechling is a little bit off of what it typically takes to score at the SEC Championships — last year, it took a 53 high to make the 100 back C final and a 1:56 low to make the 200 back C final. She’ll have two years of overlap with Alabama’s top backstroker, rising sophomore Rhyan White.

