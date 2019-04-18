2019 Brazil Trophy: Days 1 & 2 Photo Vault

2019 BRAZIL TROPHY (FORMERLY MARIA LENK)
- April 16th-21st, 2019
- Maria Lenk Aquatic Park, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
- Meet central
- Entry list
- Start list
- Live results
- Day 1 recap
- Day 2 recap
The first two nights of the 2019 Brazil Trophy, Brazil’s national championships, saw a South American record fall at the hands of Julia Sebastian, and four men swim world top-20 times in the 200 free – photographer Satiro Sodré (satirosodre.com.br) was on deck all the action. Check it out below.
