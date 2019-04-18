Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2019 Brazil Trophy: Days 1 & 2 Photo Vault

2019 BRAZIL TROPHY (FORMERLY MARIA LENK)

The first two nights of the 2019 Brazil Trophy, Brazil’s national championships, saw a South American record fall at the hands of Julia Sebastian, and four men swim world top-20 times in the 200 free – photographer Satiro Sodré (satirosodre.com.br) was on deck all the action. Check it out below.

Miguel Valente. Photo: Satiro Sodré

Mallory Comerford. Photo: Satiro Sodré/SSPress/CBDA.

Vini Lanza. Photo: Satiro Sodré/SSPress/CBDA.

Etiene Medeiros: Photo: Satiro Sodré/SSPress/CBDA.

Julia Sebastian. Photo: Satiro Sodré/SSPress/CBDA.

Julia Sebastian. Photo: Satiro Sodré/SSPress/CBDA

Caio Pumputis. Photo: Satiro Sodré/SSPress/CBDA.

Ana Marcela Cunha. Photo: Satiro Sodré/SSPress/CBDA.

4×200 free relay Worlds qualifiers – Breno Correia, Fernando Scheffer, Luiz Altamir Melo, Joao de Lucca. Photo: Satiro Sodré/SSPress/CBDA.

