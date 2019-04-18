NCAP’s Georgia Johnson Verbally Commits to South Carolina

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Stafford, Virginia’s Georgia Johnson has verbally committed to swim for the University of South Carolina beginning in the 2020-21 school year. She will join South Carolinians Emma Sullivan, Gabi Reed, and Riley Parker in the Gamecocks’ class of 2024.

“Extremely blessed to announce my verbal commitment to swim at the University of South Carolina! From their amazing coaching staff and girls [sic] team I knew the moment I stepped on campus this was home. Go Cocks!!🤙🏻”

Johnson is a junior at Mountain View High School where she is a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American and a six-time Virginia 5A state finalist. She wrapped up her junior year swim season in February with a 4th-place finish in the 200 IM (2:03.17) and 3rd in the 100 breast (1:02.88) at the 2019 VHSL Class 5 State Meet. She also contributed to a pair of relays, splitting 28.84 on the 5th-place 200 medley relay and leading off the 3rd-place 200 free relay in 24.57.

Johnson swims year-round with Nations Capital Swim Club. She recently competed at NCSA Spring Championship and earned PBs in the 50 breast and 100 IM. There, she placed 7th in the 100 breast, 13th in the 200 breast, 21st in the 50 breast, 28th in the 100 IM, and 32nd in the 400 IM. Since the start of her junior year she has improved her lifetime bests in the SCY 50/100/500/1000/1650 free, 100/200 back, 100/200 breast, 100 fly, and 200 IM and the LCM 100 free, 200 back, and 200/400 IM.

Johnson would have been one of the top breaststokers on the Gamecocks’ roster this past year, with only Margaret Higgs and Emma Barksdale putting up faster times in the 100 and 200 breaststrokes. Johnson’s best time would have scored in the C final of the 100 breast, and she’s not far off in the 200 breast and 200 IM.

Top SCY times:

50 breast – 29.26

100 breast – 1:01.73

200 breast – 2:15.37

200 IM – 2:03.17

400 IM – 4:23.89

