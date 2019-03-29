Riley Parker Verbally Commits to In-state South Carolina

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Greenville, South Carolina-native Riley Parker has announced her verbal commitment to the University of South Carolina for 2020-21. She will join Gabi Reed in the class of 2024.

“Super excited to announce my commitment to swim and study at the University of South Carolina! I felt at home as soon as I set foot on campus! A huge thank you to my family, teammates, and coaches for their generosity and support! #spursup”

Parker is a junior at Eastside High School. She won both the 100 free (52.24) and 200 free (1:52.17) at the 2018 SCHSL 4A State Championships in October. She also anchored the winning 400 free relay and led off the 3rd-place 200 medley relay (27.92).

In club swimming, where she represents Team Greenville, Parker competed at Winter Juniors East in the 100/200/500 free and 200 back. She also time-trialed the 100 fly and 400 IM and picked up new PBs in both events. More recently, she was top-3 in the 100/200 free and 100/200 back at the South Carolina Swimming LSC Short Course Championships. She also competed in the 500 free, 1000 free and 100 fly and improved her PBs in the 100 free, 1000 free, and 100 back. At the 2019 NCSA Spring Championship, Parker swam the 50/100/200/500 free, 100/200 back, and 200 IM. She finaled in the 200 free and dropped time in the 50 free and 200 back.

Parker would have been one of the top 8 100/200 freestylers on the Gamecocks’ roster this year. She will overlap two years with freestylers Ayris Akbay, Haley Arner, Mari Kraus, Melinda Novoszath, and Emma Walker and one year with Danielle Doennebrink.

Top SCY times:

200 free – 1:48.85

100 free – 51.17

50 free – 24.50

200 back – 2:01.84

100 back – 56.65

50 back – 27.15

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

The Fitter & Faster Swim Tour produces swim clinics featuring elite stars of the sport and the most innovative teaching platforms. FFT Swim Clinics can be customized to meet age and skill level of every team and community. Call 786-837-6881 or visit http://www.fitterandfaster.com/ to learn more.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.