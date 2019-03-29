Andrew Seliskar Breaks Down 1:38.1 200 IM (Video)

2019 MEN’S NCAA SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Wednesday, March 27 – Saturday, March 30

Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, Austin, Texas

Prelims 10 AM / Finals 6 PM (Central Time)

Defending champion: Texas (4x) (2018 results)

Reported by Jared Anderson.

200 IM – FINALS

NCAA Record: Caeleb Dressel, Florida (2018) – 1:38.13

American Record: Caeleb Dressel, Florida (2018) – 1:38.13

U.S. Open Record: Caeleb Dressel, Florida (2018) – 1:38.13

Meet Record: David Nolan, Stanford (2015) – 1:39.38

2018 Champion: Jan Switkowski, Florida – 1:39.54

Top 8 Finishers:

Andrew Seliskar, Cal – 1:38.14 Andreas Vazaios, NC State – 1:39.35 John Shebat, Texas – 1:39.63 Vini Lanza, Indiana – 1:40.30 Abrahm Devine, Stanford – 1:40.77 Caio Pumpitis, Georgia Tech – 1:41.04 Ian Finnerty, Indiana – 1:42.84 Kieran Smith, Florida – 1:44.23

It was Indiana’s Vini Lanza who led early with a killer 21.1 fly split. But NC State’s Andreas Vazaios pressed his backstroke advantage with a 23.7 back split to take the lead.

That’s when Andrew Seliskar made his move. The Cal senior torched the field to the tune of a 28.0 breaststroke split, riding incredibly long, powerful underwater pullouts to a big lead. He closed in 24.0 (also the best split in the field) to go 1:38.14, breaking the NCAA meet record and coming within .01 of the absurd Caeleb Dressel NCAA/American record from SECs last year.

Vazaios wound up second for the second-straight year. he was 1:39.35 and moves to #3 all-time behind Dressel and Seliskar. Texas’s John Shebat also used a big backstroke split to vault into the top three – he moved up to third in 1:39.63.