Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Andrew Seliskar Breaks Down 1:38.1 200 IM (Video)

2019 MEN’S NCAA SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Reported by Jared Anderson.

200 IM – FINALS

  • NCAA Record: Caeleb Dressel, Florida (2018) – 1:38.13
  • American Record: Caeleb Dressel, Florida (2018) – 1:38.13
  • U.S. Open Record: Caeleb Dressel, Florida (2018) – 1:38.13
  • Meet Record: David Nolan, Stanford (2015) – 1:39.38
  • 2018 Champion: Jan Switkowski, Florida – 1:39.54

Top 8 Finishers:

  1. Andrew Seliskar, Cal – 1:38.14
  2. Andreas Vazaios, NC State – 1:39.35
  3. John Shebat, Texas – 1:39.63
  4. Vini Lanza, Indiana – 1:40.30
  5. Abrahm Devine, Stanford – 1:40.77
  6. Caio Pumpitis, Georgia Tech – 1:41.04
  7. Ian Finnerty, Indiana – 1:42.84
  8. Kieran Smith, Florida – 1:44.23

It was Indiana’s Vini Lanza who led early with a killer 21.1 fly split. But NC State’s Andreas Vazaios pressed his backstroke advantage with a 23.7 back split to take the lead.

That’s when Andrew Seliskar made his move. The Cal senior torched the field to the tune of a 28.0 breaststroke split, riding incredibly long, powerful underwater pullouts to a big lead. He closed in 24.0 (also the best split in the field) to go 1:38.14, breaking the NCAA meet record and coming within .01 of the absurd Caeleb Dressel NCAA/American record from SECs last year.

Vazaios wound up second for the second-straight year. he was 1:39.35 and moves to #3 all-time behind Dressel and Seliskar. Texas’s John Shebat also used a big backstroke split to vault into the top three – he moved up to third in 1:39.63.

In This Story

2
Leave a Reply

2 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
2 Comment authors
newest oldest most voted
Leisurely1:29

Would’ve been 1:37 if not for that 2free relay. His fly was a bit flat. But still an insane swim, love this guy.

Vote Up0-1Vote Down Reply
23 minutes ago
Bearly Breathing

I’m sorry I didn’t hear a word you said. I was lost in your eyes.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
11 seconds ago

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!