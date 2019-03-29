Andrew Seliskar Breaks Down 1:38.1 200 IM (Video)

2019 MEN’S NCAA SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Wednesday, March 27 – Saturday, March 30
- Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, Austin, Texas
- Prelims 10 AM / Finals 6 PM (Central Time)
- Defending champion: Texas (4x) (2018 results)
- Psych Sheet
- Live Stream
- Live results
Reported by Jared Anderson.
200 IM – FINALS
- NCAA Record: Caeleb Dressel, Florida (2018) – 1:38.13
- American Record: Caeleb Dressel, Florida (2018) – 1:38.13
- U.S. Open Record: Caeleb Dressel, Florida (2018) – 1:38.13
Meet Record: David Nolan, Stanford (2015) – 1:39.38
- 2018 Champion: Jan Switkowski, Florida – 1:39.54
Top 8 Finishers:
- Andrew Seliskar, Cal – 1:38.14
- Andreas Vazaios, NC State – 1:39.35
- John Shebat, Texas – 1:39.63
- Vini Lanza, Indiana – 1:40.30
- Abrahm Devine, Stanford – 1:40.77
- Caio Pumpitis, Georgia Tech – 1:41.04
- Ian Finnerty, Indiana – 1:42.84
- Kieran Smith, Florida – 1:44.23
It was Indiana’s Vini Lanza who led early with a killer 21.1 fly split. But NC State’s Andreas Vazaios pressed his backstroke advantage with a 23.7 back split to take the lead.
That’s when Andrew Seliskar made his move. The Cal senior torched the field to the tune of a 28.0 breaststroke split, riding incredibly long, powerful underwater pullouts to a big lead. He closed in 24.0 (also the best split in the field) to go 1:38.14, breaking the NCAA meet record and coming within .01 of the absurd Caeleb Dressel NCAA/American record from SECs last year.
Vazaios wound up second for the second-straight year. he was 1:39.35 and moves to #3 all-time behind Dressel and Seliskar. Texas’s John Shebat also used a big backstroke split to vault into the top three – he moved up to third in 1:39.63.
Would’ve been 1:37 if not for that 2free relay. His fly was a bit flat. But still an insane swim, love this guy.
