Virginia Gators Break 400 Meter Mixed Medley Relay NAG Record

Swimming on Thursday evening at the TYR International Junior Cup in St. Petersburg, Florida, a group of swimmers from the Virginia Gators have broken two USA Swimming National Age Group Records in the 400 long course meter mixed medley relay.

The group of of Olivia Bray (17), Collin Myburgh (17), Shelby Stanley (18) and Noah Bowers (17) swam a 3:58.88 in the event. That undercuts both the 15-18 and 17-18 National Age Group Records currently posted by USA Swimming. USA Swimming lists the 17-18 mark as a 4:27.10 set by the Sierra Marlins in 2018, and the 15-18 record as a 4:05.73, also set in 2018.

USA Swimming just began recognizing National Age Group Records in mixed medley relays in September of 2018. As new records, it’s likely that these marks will go down quickly, but as far as we can tell no other club relay has been under 4 minutes in the event since the records were first recognized (the US Youth Olympics roster swam a 3:56).

 

SwimFastBears

WOWZA!!! 2 NAG’s in 1 race!!!! Impressive!!!

34 minutes ago

