USA Swimming to Recognized Mixed Relay NAG Records

After the inclusion of mixed relay at both the FINA World Championships and Olympics, USA Swimming has decided to begin recognizing National Age Group Records in the events as well.

According to the latest edition of the USA Swimming Board of Director meeting minutes, the organization will officially recognize Mixed Relay National Age Group Records in September, which is effectively the beginning of the short course yards season in the United States.

FINA announced that they would begin recognizing World Records in mixed relays in September of 2013. That resulted in a dash to be the first to recognize new record-breaking swims. Indiana University was the first to the wall, hosting a special meet with the goal of breaking the World Records, and FINA recognized their swims in 8 new relays.

USA Swimming has not yet laid out whether there will be benchmark times for those new records, or which relays specifically will be recognized.