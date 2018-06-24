USA Swimming to Recognized Mixed Relay NAG Records

After the inclusion of mixed relay at both the FINA World Championships and Olympics, USA Swimming has decided to begin recognizing National Age Group Records in the events as well.

According to the latest edition of the USA Swimming Board of Director meeting minutes, the organization will officially recognize Mixed Relay National Age Group Records in September, which is effectively the beginning of the short course yards season in the United States.

FINA announced that they would begin recognizing World Records in mixed relays in September of 2013. That resulted in a dash to be the first to recognize new record-breaking swims. Indiana University was the first to the wall, hosting a special meet with the goal of breaking the World Records, and FINA recognized their swims in 8 new relays.

USA Swimming has not yet laid out whether there will be benchmark times for those new records, or which relays specifically will be recognized.

2
Leave a Reply

1 Comment threads
1 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
2 Comment authors
newest oldest most voted
Swimmerj

They should recognize Regan Smith’s WJR even though she still has it anyways

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
52 minutes ago

About Braden Keith

Braden Keith

Braden Keith is the Editor-in-Chief and a co-founder of SwimSwam.com. He first got his feet wet by building The Swimmers' Circle beginning in January 2010, and now comes to SwimSwam to use that experience and help build a new leader in the sport of swimming. Aside from his life on the InterWet, …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!