England’s Tori Sopp Commits to Drury Panthers for 2018-19

Tori Sopp of Wirral Metro SC in Cheshire, England has signed to swim for Drury University in the class of 2022, with a planned start date of January 2019.
“I’m so happy to announce I have signed to swim for Drury university, the coaching team were so friendly and welcoming, the facility was amazing and they offered the course I wished to take. I want to thank my family and friends, coaches and team mates for all the continued support over the years.
“I can’t wait to join the team and become a Panther!”
Sopp is a versatile swimmer who specializes in mid-distance free, fly, and IM. She competed in the Swim England Commonwealth Trials in December, winning the B final of the 200 IM (2.18.21) and placing second in the B final of the 200fly (2.16.27). She will swim at British Summer Nationals at Sheffield in July, having qualified in the 50/100/200 fly, 200 free, and 200/400 IM. At the 2017 British Nationals she finaled in 4 events; her highest finish was 4th in the 100 fly (1:02.09). Sopp was selected to compete in the Mare Nostrum series in 2017 to gain international experience.
|Top SCM times:
|Top LCM times:
|Best times converted to SCY
|100 fly
|1.02.27
|1.02.09
|55.93
|200 fly
|2.11.61
|2.16.27
|1.58.56
|200 back
|2.13.61
|2.20.66
|2.00.26
|200 IM
|2.16.25
|2.18.21
|2.01.63
|400 IM
|4.47.31
|4.55.88
|4.18.83
|100 free
|57.78
|58.23
|51.01
|200 free
|2.00.41
|2.05.58
|1.48.47
|400 free
|4.17.66
|4.25.27
|4.54.46
The Panthers were runners-up at the 2018 NCAA Division II Championships. Sopp’s converted times would have placed her in the A finals of the 200 free, 200 back, 200 fly, 200 IM, and 400 IM. She will have 2 years of overlap with Bailee Nunn, who won the 100 fly, 100 breast, 200 breast, and 200 IM at 2018 NCAAs.
