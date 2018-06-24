England’s Tori Sopp Commits to Drury Panthers for 2018-19

Tori Sopp of Wirral Metro SC in Cheshire, England has signed to swim for Drury University in the class of 2022, with a planned start date of January 2019.

“I’m so happy to announce I have signed to swim for Drury university, the coaching team were so friendly and welcoming, the facility was amazing and they offered the course I wished to take. I want to thank my family and friends, coaches and team mates for all the continued support over the years.

“I can’t wait to join the team and become a Panther!”

Sopp is a versatile swimmer who specializes in mid-distance free, fly, and IM. She competed in the Swim England Commonwealth Trials in December, winning the B final of the 200 IM (2.18.21) and placing second in the B final of the 200fly (2.16.27). She will swim at British Summer Nationals at Sheffield in July, having qualified in the 50/100/200 fly, 200 free, and 200/400 IM. At the 2017 British Nationals she finaled in 4 events; her highest finish was 4th in the 100 fly (1:02.09). Sopp was selected to compete in the Mare Nostrum series in 2017 to gain international experience.

Top SCM times: Top LCM times: Best times converted to SCY 100 fly 1.02.27 1.02.09 55.93 200 fly 2.11.61 2.16.27 1.58.56 200 back 2.13.61 2.20.66 2.00.26 200 IM 2.16.25 2.18.21 2.01.63 400 IM 4.47.31 4.55.88 4.18.83 100 free 57.78 58.23 51.01 200 free 2.00.41 2.05.58 1.48.47 400 free 4.17.66 4.25.27 4.54.46

The Panthers were runners-up at the 2018 NCAA Division II Championships. Sopp’s converted times would have placed her in the A finals of the 200 free, 200 back, 200 fly, 200 IM, and 400 IM. She will have 2 years of overlap with Bailee Nunn, who won the 100 fly, 100 breast, 200 breast, and 200 IM at 2018 NCAAs.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].