Foster, Carter Triple Up On Final Night Of Eastern Invitational

2018 SWIM GSA 63RD ANNUAL EASTERN INVITATIONAL

June 21-24, 2018

Greensboro Aquatic Center

Greensboro, North Carolina

Results on Meet Mobile

The final night of the 63rd Annual Eastern Invitational in Greensboro, North Carolina was another dominant showing from 16-year-old Carson Foster of the Mason Manta Rays, as he won three more events. He finishes up the meet with eight individual titles. 17-year-old Olivia Carter of the Enfinity Aquatic Club also won three events on Sunday.

Competing in the 15-16 age group, Foster first won the 50 free, clocking 23.78 to come just a tenth off his lifetime best set last year (23.68). His teammate Adam Chaney took 2nd in 23.99, after splitting 22.54 on the NAG record setting 200 medley relay last night. Foster then easily won both the 200 back and 200 IM, registering times of 2:03.25 and 2:04.47 respectively. This season he currently ranks 8th among Americans in both events with bests of 2:00.60 and 2:01.46, the latter being a lifetime best.

Carter was just off her personal best in all three of her wins, taking the 50 free (26.45), 200 breast (2:44.32) and 200 back (2:16.20). She also won the 400 free and 400 IM for five titles over the course of the meet. Hannah Foster, the runner-up in the 50 free in 27.07, had a win of her own in the 200 IM in 2:23.89.

OTHER NOTABLE RESULTS