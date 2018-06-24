Mason Manta Rays Crack National Age Group Record In 200 Medley Relay

2018 SWIM GSA 63RD ANNUAL EASTERN INVITATIONAL

June 21-24, 2018

Greensboro Aquatic Center

Greensboro, North Carolina

Results on Meet Mobile

Swimming at the 63rd Annual Eastern Invitational in Greensboro, the Mason Manta Ray quartet of Carson Foster (16), Jake Foster (17), Jacob McDonald (16) and Adam Chaney (16) took down a five-year-old National Age Group Record in boys’ 15-18 200 medley relay.

Posting a time of 1:43.02, they took out the previous mark of 1:43.24, set in 2013 by the Cats Aquatic Club. Below, check out a comparison of splits between the Manta Rays and the Cats:

The Rays were notably quicker on three of the four legs, with Connor Black‘s scintillating 23.61 fly split the only falling in favour of the Cats.

Carson Foster‘s 26.55 backstroke lead-off was his second fastest swim ever, just off his PB of 26.48, and Jake’s breast split was a tenth faster than his all-time best (28.73) and Chaney’s free was over half a second better than his lifetime best of 23.10. McDonald’s 50 fly best is out-dated (30.74 from 2014), but his split of 25.30 was very strong, as he continues to improve having dropped his 100 fly personal best from 58.16 to 56.38 earlier in the meet.

For a full recap of day 3 of the meet, click here.