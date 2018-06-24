Heemskerk Wraps Up 2nd Win At 2018 Dutch Nationals

2018 DUTCH OPEN NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Night 2 of the 2018 Dutch Open National Championships concluded last night, with several national record holders taking to the Amersfoort pool. Among them was speedster Jesse Puts, the 2016 Short Course World Championships gold medalist, who topped the men’s 50m free field once again.

After claiming the top seed of the morning in a solid 22.37, 23-year-old Puts dropped his time down to 22.22 to win by half a second over teammates Thom de Boer and Nyls Korstanje. Both de Boer and Korstanje slammed the wall in a time of 22.71 to tie for silver in the race.

Breaststroking maestro Arno Kamminga was also racing last night, winning the men’s 100m breaststroke sprint in the only sub-minute mark of the field. Kamminga clocked 59.93 to beat the field by over a minute. Kamminga is already ranked 14th in the world with the 59.59 clocked at the Mare Nostrum – Canet meet earlier this month.

The winner of the women’s 200m freestyle on night 1, Femke Heemskerk, racked up her 5th 200m IM national title in a winning time of 2:13.21. She crushed the field by over 7 seconds to earn her 2nd gold of these championships.

National record holder Kira Toussaint nailed the women’s 100m backstroke, touching in a winning time of 1:00.44. That was enough to hold off silver medalist Maaike de Waard and 3rd place finisher Tessa Vermeulen, who finished in respective times of 1:01.91 and 1:01.98.

Toussaint has already broken the minute barrier so far this season having notched a time of 59.88 at the Swim Cup Eindhoven.

Additional Winners: