Carson Foster Drops 2:01 200 Fly, 56.2 100 Back In Greensboro

2018 SWIM GSA 63RD ANNUAL EASTERN INVITATIONAL
- June 21-24, 2018
- Greensboro Aquatic Center
- Greensboro, North Carolina
- Results on Meet Mobile
16-year-old Mason Manta Ray Carson Foster continued his impressive showing on night 3 of the 63rd Annual Eastern Invitational in Greensboro, picking up dominant wins in the boys’ 15-16 200 fly and 100 back. The Texas Longhorn commit now has five individual wins on the meet, taking the 800 free, 200 free and 100 fly on days 1 and 2.
In the 200 fly, Foster swam to a time of 2:01.72, his third fastest performance ever, and fastest at a non-championship meet. Enfinity’s Preston Forst, also 16, chopped nearly six seconds off his lifetime best to take 2nd in 2:02.54, well under his previous best of 2:08.26. Carson’s older brother Jake Foster won for the 17 & overs in a time of 2:04.76, just off his seasonal best from the Mel Zajac meet in Vancouver (2:04.40).
The younger Foster followed that swim up with another strong showing in the 100 back, clocking 56.24 for his fastest swim of the season (dropping his 56.34 from earlier this month). Like the 200 fly, this was also his fastest swim ever at a non-championship meet, having only been faster at the 2017 Junior Nats, World Trials and World Juniors. Thomas Hamlet of Enfinity won for the 17 & overs in 57.60.
Jake added a second win on the night in the 100 free, posting a time of 52.39, dropping his personal best by four tenths, and their older sister Hannah Foster won the girls’ event in 58.72.
OTHER EVENTS
- 14-year-old Joy Jiang of the New York Sharks followed up her impressive win in the girls’ 13-14 100 fly last night with another in the 200 fly, going 2:20.05 to finish just off her 2:18.43 best established in April. McKenzie Campbell of Greensboro won the 17 & over event in 2:19.47.
- Jiang also won the 13-14 100 back, clocking 1:06.08, while her teammate Lauren Aylmer (1:05.21) and Enfinity’s Kat Morrison (1:06.00) won in the 15-16 and 17 & over age-groups.
- The Manta Rays swept the relays on the night, going 4-for-4 with wins in both the 200 medley and 400 free for boys and girls. Carson (26.55), Jake (28.63), Jacob McDoanld (25.30) and Adam Chaney (22.54) dominated in the 200 medley, posting a time of 1:43.02, while they went 1-2-3 in the 400 free (with a notable 50.43 split from Carson) . The girls had close calls in both, but won in times of 2:00.83 and 4:01.78 respectively.
