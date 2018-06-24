Carson Foster Drops 2:01 200 Fly, 56.2 100 Back In Greensboro

2018 SWIM GSA 63RD ANNUAL EASTERN INVITATIONAL

June 21-24, 2018

Greensboro Aquatic Center

Greensboro, North Carolina

Results on Meet Mobile

16-year-old Mason Manta Ray Carson Foster continued his impressive showing on night 3 of the 63rd Annual Eastern Invitational in Greensboro, picking up dominant wins in the boys’ 15-16 200 fly and 100 back. The Texas Longhorn commit now has five individual wins on the meet, taking the 800 free, 200 free and 100 fly on days 1 and 2.

In the 200 fly, Foster swam to a time of 2:01.72, his third fastest performance ever, and fastest at a non-championship meet. Enfinity’s Preston Forst, also 16, chopped nearly six seconds off his lifetime best to take 2nd in 2:02.54, well under his previous best of 2:08.26. Carson’s older brother Jake Foster won for the 17 & overs in a time of 2:04.76, just off his seasonal best from the Mel Zajac meet in Vancouver (2:04.40).

The younger Foster followed that swim up with another strong showing in the 100 back, clocking 56.24 for his fastest swim of the season (dropping his 56.34 from earlier this month). Like the 200 fly, this was also his fastest swim ever at a non-championship meet, having only been faster at the 2017 Junior Nats, World Trials and World Juniors. Thomas Hamlet of Enfinity won for the 17 & overs in 57.60.

Jake added a second win on the night in the 100 free, posting a time of 52.39, dropping his personal best by four tenths, and their older sister Hannah Foster won the girls’ event in 58.72.

OTHER EVENTS