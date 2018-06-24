Lauren Biglin, Kelley Heron and Sarah Zofchak Headed to Michigan State

Lauren Biglin, Kelley Heron, and Sarah Zofchak have committed to swim for Michigan State in 2018-19, and will join Claire Schenden, Lucy Schenden, Madeline Reilly, Mary Kaitlyn McPherson, and Ryan Barlow in the class of 2022.

Lauren Biglin (Bloomfield Hills, MI)

Biglin swims for Marian High School ad Motor City Aquatics. In high school swimming she focused on the 200/500 free double and won both events at the 2016 MHSAA 3A State Championships as a junior. As a senior she defended her title in the 500 free and was runner-up in the 200. In club swimming, she also swims breast and IM. At the 2018 NCSA Spring Championship she competed in the 200/500 free, 50 breast, and 100/200 IM. Since January, she has registered best times in the 50/100/200 free, 50 breast, and 100/200 IM.

Top SCY times:

200 free – 1:51.24

500 free – 4:58.05

1650 free – 17:30.08

200 IM – 2:07.07

Kelley Heron (Pembroke Pines, FL)

Heron is a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American from Pembroke Pines Charter High School and South Florida Aquatic Club. She came in 5th in the 100 back and 6th in the 200 IM at the 2017 FHSAA 3A State Championships, then went on to Winter Juniors East and swam the 100 back, 200 back, and 200 IM. She swam back, breast, fly, and IM events at the Florida Gold Coast Senior Championships in March, and was an A-finalist in all but one.

Top SCY times:

200 back – 2:00.86

100 back – 56.33

50 back – 26.64

200 IM – 2:05.28

100 fly – 57.84

Sarah Zofchak (Dexter, MI)

Like Biglin, Zofchak excels in the longer end of the freestyle range. She swims for Dexter High School and Club Wolverine. She earned lifetime bests in the 200/500 free at the 2017 MHSAA 2A State Championships, finishing 6th and 3rd in the respective events. Since the start of her senior year of high school, Zofchak went PBs in the SCY 100/200/500/1000/1650 free, 100 breast, 200 fly, and 200 IM. She kicked off the 2018 LCM season with new times in the 400 free and 800 free at the Eric Namesnik Memorial.

Top SCY times:

200 free – 1:54.33

500 free – 5:02.84

1000 free – 10:20.56

1650 free – 17:37.88

So excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim at Michigan State University! Go Green! #spartyon 💚 pic.twitter.com/98pJnQlfN1 — Sarah Zofchak (@sarahzofchak) January 26, 2018

