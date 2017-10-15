SCHSL 5A State Champion Madeline Reilly Sends Verbal to Michigan State

Madeline Reilly of Greer, South Carolina has announced her verbal commitment to swim for Michigan State University in the fall of 2018. She will join Alabama’s Ryan Barlow in the Spartans’ class of 2022.

Reilly, a senior at Riverside High School, is a backstroke/butterfly specialist. At last weekend’s 2017 SCHSL 5A Championships, she was runner-up in the 100 back (57.16) and placed fourth in the 100 fly (57.57). She led off Riverside’s fourth-place medley relay in 26.83 and contributed a leg to their second-place 400 free relay. A year ago, she placed sixth in the 100 back (1:00.20) and 11th in the 100 fly (59.79), and led off the first-place 200 medley relay (27.57).

Reilly does her year-round swimming with Y-Spartaquatics Swim Club. She competes in IM, back, and fly at YMCA Nationals every year, at both the short-course and long-course championship meets. This past summer she was a finalist in the 50 back, 100 back and 200 fly, and also swam the 200 back and 100 fly, at 2017 YMCA Long Course National Championships. She took home updated times in the 50/100/200 back, 100/200 fly, and 400 IM. Similarly, at last spring’s Short Course YNats, Reilly went PBs in the 100 free, 100/200 back, and 100/200 fly.

Top SCY times:

200 back – 2:02.50

100 back – 56.82

50 back – 26.83

200 fly – 2:04.71

100 fly – 57.57

100 free – 54.74

Shout out to our 1st CUKE commit of the season. GOOD LUCK Madeline Reilly. Committing to Michigan State! #GoGREEN #CUKENation @swimswamnews pic.twitter.com/Z0C46X9viM — Y-Spartaquatics (@FightinSeaCukes) October 5, 2017

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].