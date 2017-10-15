Louise Hansson: It’s Easier to Set Goals When You Know Where You’re At

Reported by Lauren Neidigh.

2017 SMU WOMEN’S CLASSIC

The 24th annual SMU Women’s Classic concluded tonight in Lewisville, Texas. Trojan All-American Louise Hansson rematched with Michigan’s Clara Smiddy in the 200 back after a close race in last night’s 100 back. Hansson established a big lead at the 100-yard mark with a 54.41 split, holding on to beat Smiddy 1:52.26 to 1:52.52. They battled again in the 200 IM, with Hansson using her front half speed to win it in 1:55.80 to Smiddy’s 1:56.97.

FINAL TEAM SCORES:

  1. USC- 331
  2. Louisville- 330.5
  3. Michigan- 322
  4. UCLA- 239.5
  5. Miami- 230
  6. SMU- 209

