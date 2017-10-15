Louise Hansson: It’s Easier to Set Goals When You Know Where You’re At

Reported by Lauren Neidigh.
2017 SMU WOMEN’S CLASSIC
- Friday, October 13 – Saturday, October 14
- Westside Aquatic Center
- Lewisville, Texas
The 24th annual SMU Women’s Classic concluded tonight in Lewisville, Texas. Trojan All-American Louise Hansson rematched with Michigan’s Clara Smiddy in the 200 back after a close race in last night’s 100 back. Hansson established a big lead at the 100-yard mark with a 54.41 split, holding on to beat Smiddy 1:52.26 to 1:52.52. They battled again in the 200 IM, with Hansson using her front half speed to win it in 1:55.80 to Smiddy’s 1:56.97.
FINAL TEAM SCORES:
- USC- 331
- Louisville- 330.5
- Michigan- 322
- UCLA- 239.5
- Miami- 230
- SMU- 209
