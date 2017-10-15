South Carolina Women Take SEC Double Dual, Men Lose to Mizzou

MIZZOU VS. SOUTH CAROLINA VS. ARKANSAS

Saturday, October 14th

Mizzou Aquatic Center

Columbia, Missouri

Results

WOMEN’S MEET

The University of South Carolina women came out ahead in their double-dual this weekend, beating the University of Arkansas 155-145 and the University of Missouri 171-129. Arkansas outswam Mizzou 167-133 in their dual competition.

Emma Barksdale and Kersten Dirrane led the way for the Gamecock women with two individual wins apiece. Barksdale took the 500 free in 4:52.76 and the 200 IM in 2:00.92. Dirrane was 1:02.63 to win the 100 breast and 2:15.77 to win the 200 breast, taking each by over a second.

Arkansas freshman diver Brooke Schultz swept the diving events as the team’s only double individual event victor (1 meter: 331.75, 3 meter: 360.20).

Mizzou’s world championships semifinalist Hannah Stevens won the 100 back in an NCAA ‘B’ time of 54.57, and her teammate Arizona transfer Annie Ochitwa made her Missouri dual debut with a 50 free win (23.07).

MEN’S MEET

The Tiger men eked out a narrow victory over South Carolina on Saturday, coming out ten points ahead 154-144.

Missouri sophomore Daniel Hein led the way for the Tigers by sweeping the 100 and 200 back (49.44 & 1:49.19). He also teamed up with breaststroker Caleb Hicks, flyer Micah Slaton, and freestyler Luke Mankus to win the 200 medley in 1:29.09, just .14 seconds ahead of the Razorback team.

Mizzou’s Giovanny Lima notched an NCAA ‘B’ cut with his 1:36.80 win in the 200 free.

Nils Wich-Glasen of South Carolina and Germany won two events, sweeping the 100 breast (54.87) and the 200 breast (1:59.83), while his teammate Fynn Minuth took the 200 fly (1:47.53) and the 500 free (4:25.67).

SOUTH CAROLINA RELEASE

South Carolina women’s swimming and diving swept a pair of SEC opponents in their season opener Saturday at Mizzou Aquatic Center, topping Missouri 171-129 and Arkansas 155-145. The Gamecock men dropped a tough 154-144 decision to the host Tigers.

South Carolina earned 13 first-place finishes in the competition, including a relay win in the women’s 400 free relay. Emma Barksdale and Kersten Dirraneboth locked in two first-place finishes for the women, and Fynn Minuth and Nils Wich-Glaseneach recorded two for the men.

NOTABLE PERFORMANCES

-Four Gamecocks took home two first-place finishes at their first meet of the season: Emma Barksdale, Kersten Dirrane, Fynn Minuth and Nils Wich-Glasen. -Freshman Grant Summers earned second place in the men’s 3-meter diving in his first meet as a collegiate athlete.

UP NEXT FOR CAROLINA

For their next competition, the Gamecocks will travel to West Lafayette, Ind., to face Purdue on Thu., Oct. 19.

QUOTABLE: HEAD SWIMMING COACH MCGEE MOODY

“We had a great day today. It was a very fast opening meet, [which] I think sets the foundation for where we want to go throughout the season. The women went 2-0 with wins over SEC teams – huge wins for them. The men put up solid performances across the board, exceeding the expectations we had for them early in the season with the times that they put up. We’re looking forward traveling on Wednesday to West Lafayette and racing Purdue on Thursday and going to Cincinnati on Saturday.”

QUOTABLE: HEAD DIVING COACH

Julia Vincent had solid performances on both boards finishing second and qualifying for NCAA Zone Championships. Freshman Grant Summers had a great meet finishing second on the three-meter and qualifying for Zones. Freshman Karlee Price did a great job on both boards, put in some dives for 7.5 and qualified for Zones. Mikaela Lujan and Yu Qian Goh both achieved Zone scores and did some outstanding dives for 7.5s. So, today was very productive. I’m looking forward to next week.”

MIZZOU RELEASE

COLUMBIA, Mo. – The Mizzou men’s swimming and diving team opened Southeastern Conference action with a 154-144 dual win over South Carolina on Saturday afternoon, while the Tiger women suffered a pair of close losses to Arkansas (167-133) and South Carolina (172-129). The men’s race came down to the final event of the meet where the Tigers’ 400 free relay team out-touched the Gamecocks to take the victory.

Saturday marked the first meet dual action of the 2017-18 season for both Mizzou programs.

KEY PERFORMERS

Junior Kyle Goodwin (Aurora, Colo.) and sophomore Daniel Hein (Sycamore, Ill.) each took home two event wins on the day. Goodwin swept the 1-meter and 3-meter springboards with scores of 335.40 and 370.20, respectively. The wins were the third and fourth in as many chances for Goodwin this season.

Hein touched first in both the 100 back and 200 back with times of 49.44 and 1:49.19, respectively.

Additionally, senior Hannah Stevens and sophomore Giovanny Lima each notched NCAA ‘B’ qualifying times in the meet. Stevens notched a 54.57 in the 100 back to nab her ‘B’ cut, while Lima dropped a 1:36.80 in the 200 free for his qualifying time. Lima’s 200 free time also moved him into third-place nationally in the event so far this season.

QUOTABLES

Mizzou Head Coach Greg Rhodenbaugh

“We had a lot of really good swims and a lot of good races. We lost a lot of really close races, which I’m really disappointed in. That cost us the meet on one side and almost cost us the meet on the other side. But we were faster at this meet than we were at the last meet, so we’re taking steps.”

UP NEXT

The Tigers next hit the pool Nov. 3-4 for a two-day meet in Carbondale, Illinois, against Kentucky and host Southern Illinois. Friday action starts at 4 p.m. and Saturday competition begins at 9 a.m.

ARKANSAS RELEASE

COLUMBIA, Mo. – Behind seven individual first-place finishes as a team, the Arkansas women’s swimming and diving squad split its first two conference meets Saturday, defeating Missouri 167-133 and narrowly falling to South Carolina 155-145.

Freshman Peyton Palsha got things started for Arkansas, winning the 1000 free in a season-best 9:58.67, while sophomore Ayumi Macias swam a season-best 10:06.59 for a third-place showing. Palsha has won the 1000 free title in each of the first two meets of her collegiate career.

Senior Chelsea Tatlow recorded Arkansas’ second individual victory with a season-best 1:50.53 performance in the 200 free. Macias finished third in the 200 free, as well, in 1:51.15. Macias finished with two third-place finishes and a second-place finish in the 500 free in a season-best 4:54.13.

Freshman diver Brooke Schultz swept the 1m and 3m springboards for the second consecutive meet, scoring 331.75 and 360.20, respectively. In the 1m, Schultz outscored the field by 21.20 points.

Senior’s Chloe Hannam, Jessie Garrison and Olivia Weekley each recorded one first-place finish. Hannam picked up her first win of the season with a 1:58.70 showing in the 200 back. Garrison took home the 200 fly title, winning in a time of 1:59.50. Weekley touched first in the 100 fly in 55.13.

Arkansas improves to 15-9 all-time over Missouri, winning three of the last four meetings, while falling to 4-10 against the Gamecocks.

Next up for Arkansas is a quad-meet in Los Angeles, as the Razorbacks travel to UCLA to face the Bruins, Washington State and UC Davis on Saturday, October 28.