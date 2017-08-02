Annie Ochitwa Becomes Latest All-American to Transfer from Arizona

University of Arizona All-American Annie Ochitwa has announced that she will transfer to the University of Missouri. She’s at least the 6th Arizona swimmer, and 3rd female All-America to transfer out this summer.

Ochitwa is supremely versatile, having NCAA scoring-worthy times in the 50 free, 100 free, 100 back, 100 fly, 200 IM, and is not far off in the 100 breaststroke. Individually last season, Ochitwa placed 20th in the 100 fly at the NCAA Championships, 31st in the 100 free, and 38th in the 50 free. She also split 21.92 in the 50 free on the 2nd leg of Arizona’s 5th-place 200 free relay; and swam fly on both Arizona’s 6th place 200 medley relay and 13th-place 400 medley relay. She finished her meet splitting 48.63 on Arizona’s 14th-place 400 free relay.

She’s capable of being an immediate four-relay swimmer from Missouri.

Ochitwa’s best times in yards:

50 free – 22.11

100 free – 48.53

200 free – 1:49.13

50 back – 23.91

100 back – 51.21

200 back – 1:58.18

100 breast – 1:02.98

100 fly – 51.02

200 IM – 1:56.73

“I’m honored to continue my academic and athletic careers at Mizzou! I’m thankful for the opportunity to experience two great universities, and I can’t wait to be a tiger! 🐯,” Ochitwa said in an Instagram post.

Arizona’s head coach Rick Demont retired at the end of last season, and the school hired Augie Busch as his replacement. Augie is the son of former Arizona and current USA Swimming National Team Director Frank Busch, who won 6 NCAA Coach of the Year awards in his 22 seasons at Arizona.

Current Missouri head coach Greg Rhodenbaugh is also a Frank Busch protege, having spent 11 years as an assistant at Arizona.

