Arizona’s Best Breaststroker, Kennedy Lohman, Transfers to Texas

Kennedy Lohman has announced her transfer from the University of Arizona to the University of Texas after one season in Tucson.

Lohman hails from Louisville, Kentucky, part of a group of very impressive swimmers from the Lakeside Swim Team. An alumna of Sacred Heart Academy, she won three consecutive KHSAA state titles in the 100 breaststroke during her freshman through junior seasons.

TOP TIMES

100y breast 59.81

200y breast 2:10.87

200y IM 2:00.76

During her sole season at Arizona, Lohman was the Wildcat program’s go-to breaststroker. She swam breaststroke on their medley relays at the NCAA Championships, with the 200 medley scoring in the A final and the 400 medley relay scoring in the B final. Lohman carries lifetime best breaststroke relay splits of 26.70 in the 50 and 58.43 in the 100, impressive times that will benefit Texas immediately. Additionally, she went her lifetime bests in the 100 breast and 200 IM while at Arizona, though her 200 breast PR is from 2013.

Lohman nearly scored individually at NCAAs this spring, reaching 17th in the 100 breast prelims with a 59.94, just off of her PR of 59.81 from the 2016 Texas Invite. That meet was also where she split a 26.70 on the 200 medley relay.

At Texas, Lohman could takeover breaststroke medley relay duties right away. Madisyn Cox just graduated, and she split 58.30 and 27.18 on the Longhorns’ scoring relays at NCAAs last season– Lohman would actually be an upgrade in the 200 medley relay. Lohman will get two years to train and race with Olivia Anderson, a 1:00/2:11 breaststroker who will be a junior this upcoming season. The incoming freshman class for Texas is very freestyle-heavy, so Lohman will probably take Cox’s spot as the program’s top breaststroker.