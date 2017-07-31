SwimSwam Pulse: 45% Predicted 50 Free World Record

SwimSwam Pulse is a recurring feature tracking and analyzing the results of our periodic A3 Performance Polls. You can cast your vote in our newest poll on the SwimSwam homepage, about halfway down the page on the right side, or you can find the poll embedded at the bottom of this post.

Our most recent poll asked SwimSwam readers which world record holdover from the super-suit era was most likely to fall at the 2017 World Championships:

RESULTS

Question: Which supersuited world record is most likely to fall in Budapest?



Women’s 50 back – 27.06 – 5.5%

Women’s 100 back – 58.12 – 38.9%

Men’s 100 free – 46.91 – 9.8%

Women’s 50 free – 23.73 – 45.8%

Our last poll asked readers to weigh in on which 2009 world record was most likely to finally fall in Budapest. Always on the money, SwimSwam voters correctly predicted the two records that actually did fall, with 45% of votes going to the women’s 50 free and almost 39% to the women’s 100 back.

Sarah Sjostrom broke that 50 free mark for Sweden with a 23.67 mark in semifinals, an impressive swim especially considering it took place on day 7, after Sjostrom had already wrapped up three individual races and a relay, totaling 12 prior swims.

Canada’s Kylie Masse cracked the 100 back record with a 58.10 in the final. That came after she rattled the record earlier this year and did so again in semifinals.

Voters didn’t give much weight at all to the 50 back, which did come within a tenth, thanks to Brazil’s Etiene Medeiros. And the men’s 100 free has long been an albatross of a record, and almost no one expected Caeleb Dressel to get as close to it as he did (.26 away).

Below, vote in our new A3 Performance Poll, which asks voters to pick the most impressive individual world record swim of the World Championships:

Which world record in Budapest was most impressive? Sjostrom - 51.71 in 100 free

Peaty - 25.95 in 50 breast

Masse - 58.10 in 100 back

King - 1:04.13 in 100 breast

Sjostrom - 23.67 in 50 free

King - 29.40 in 50 breast View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

