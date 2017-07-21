Freestyler Nick Hogsed to Transfer to Ohio State After 2 Seasons at Arizona

Nick Hogsed, who swam at the University of Arizona for two seasons from 2014-2016, will transfer to The Ohio State University as a rising junior. Originally from Sharpsburg, Georgia, Hogsed currently swims for SwimAtlanta under coach Chris Davis. He will join Austin Kingsley, Ben Sugar, Carson Burt, Colin McDermott, Connor Isings, Dominic Harry, Evan McFadden, Evan Stapp, Jacob Siler, Joseph Canova, Mateo Chavez, and Paul DeLakis in Columbus in the fall.

Hogsed was one of Arizona’s top freestylers during hss sophomore season in 2015-16. He finished in the top-10 in the 500 free and 1650 at Pac-12s that year, and was the second-fastest Wildcat in the 500 and third-fastest in the 1000. The previous season he was among Arizona’s top three performers in the 500/1000/1650 freestyles, and again made top-10 in the 500 and 1650 at conference.

Hogsed competed at 2016 U.S. Olympic Team Trials in the 400m free, and at 2017 U.S. Nationals and World Championship Trials in the 400/800m free. His top times include:

SCY:

200 free – 1:37.56

500 free – 4:18.45

1650 free – 15:00.51

400 IM – 3:52.48

LCM

200 free – 1:50.61

400 free – 3:52.30

800 free – 8:04.80

