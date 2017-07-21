Get A Glimpse Into Michael Phelps’ Underwater Shark Cage

The GOAT that is Michael Phelps was on the morning TV program, ‘Good Morning America’ yesterday, promoting the much-hyped Shark Week opener which pits the 23-time Olympic medalist against a great white.

‘Great Gold vs. Great White’ is slated to premiere on Sunday, July 23rd on the Discovery Network, but you can get a taste of Phelps’ entire undersea adventure by watching the video below. You’ll get an up close encounter with the beasts chewing away at Phelps’ suddenly frail-looking cage while he feels each vibration and rattle.

Below is Discovery network’s description of the program set for Sunday and you can watch the official promo video here.

Phelps vs. Shark: The Battle for Ocean Supremacy, Sunday, July 23 at 8pm ET

They are one of the fastest and most efficient predators on the planet: Sharks. He is our greatest champion to ever get in the water: Michael Phelps. 39 world records. 23 Olympic golds. But he has one competition left to win. An event so monumental no one has ever attempted it before. The world’s most decorated athlete takes on the ocean’s most efficient predator: Phelps V Shark – the race is on! Produced by Peacock Productions.