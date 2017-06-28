Watch The Phelps Vs. Shark: Battle For Ocean Supremacy Promo Video

23-time Olympic gold medalist Michael Phelps is set to appear on the Discovery network’s annual ‘Shark Week’ television event adding to the list of the GOAT’s post-retirement endeavors. We reported earlier this month that Phelps has been tapped to appear on Shark Week both on the opening evening of July 23rd and the closing night of July 30th, with the former billed as ‘Phelps vs. Shark: The Battle for Ocean Supremacy.’

Now the network has released a promo video, of dramatic proportions, aimed at building anticipation for the ultimate man vs. beast race.

Below is Discovery network’s description of the program:

Phelps vs. Shark: The Battle for Ocean Supremacy, Sunday, July 23 at 8pm ET

They are one of the fastest and most efficient predators on the planet: Sharks. He is our greatest champion to ever get in the water: Michael Phelps. 39 world records. 23 Olympic golds. But he has one competition left to win. An event so monumental no one has ever attempted it before. The world’s most decorated athlete takes on the ocean’s most efficient predator: Phelps V Shark – the race is on! Produced by Peacock Productions.