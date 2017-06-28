Watch The Phelps Vs. Shark: Battle For Ocean Supremacy Promo Video

  5 Loretta Race | June 28th, 2017 | Lifestyle, News, Video

23-time Olympic gold medalist Michael Phelps is set to appear on the Discovery network’s annual ‘Shark Week’ television event adding to the list of the GOAT’s post-retirement endeavors.  We reported earlier this month that Phelps has been tapped to appear on Shark Week both on the opening evening of July 23rd and the closing night of July 30th, with the former billed as ‘Phelps vs. Shark: The Battle for Ocean Supremacy.’

Now the network has released a promo video, of dramatic proportions, aimed at building anticipation for the ultimate man vs. beast race.

Below is Discovery network’s description of the program:

Phelps vs. Shark: The Battle for Ocean Supremacy, Sunday, July 23 at 8pm ET

They are one of the fastest and most efficient predators on the planet: Sharks. He is our greatest champion to ever get in the water: Michael Phelps. 39 world records. 23 Olympic golds. But he has one competition left to win. An event so monumental no one has ever attempted it before. The world’s most decorated athlete takes on the ocean’s most efficient predator: Phelps V Shark – the race is on! Produced by Peacock Productions.

In This Story

Leave a Reply

5 Comments on "Watch The Phelps Vs. Shark: Battle For Ocean Supremacy Promo Video"

Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
swimmer

Supersuit and Monofin, hell yes.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
9 minutes 23 seconds ago
Leonardmatt

Those fins are huge

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
7 minutes 3 seconds ago
Swimmer?

With a banned Jaked suit, nasty monofin, head start, why not? Handicap the shark like Phelps was handicapped in the Shaq vs Phelps drama.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
2 minutes 26 seconds ago
wpDiscuz

About Loretta Race

Loretta Race

Loretta grew up outside Toledo, OH, where she swam age group and high school. Graduating from Xavier University, she stayed in the Cincinnati, OH area and currently resides just outside the city in Northern KY.  Loretta got back into the sport of swimming via Masters and now competes and is …

Read More »