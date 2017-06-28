2017 U.S. Worlds Trials: Day 2 Roster Update

2017 U.S. NATIONALS/WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS TRIALS
- Tuesday, June 27th-Saturday, July 1st
- 50-Meter Course
- Indianapolis, Indiana
With the second day of the 2017 USA Nationals/World Championships Trials meet in the books, we can take an initial look at how the men’s and women’s rosters for next month’s World Championships are beginning to look. You can get a full refresher on the selection process here, and we’ll try to talk you through the process as we show you the roster.
Through the second day, we have eleven men and ten women guaranteed roster spots. Kathleen Baker, Lilly King, Leah Smith, Melanie Margalis, Kevin Cordes, Conor Dwyer, Zane Grothe, Ryan Murphy and Blake Pieroni secured their guaranteed places tonight.
WOMEN’S ROSTER
Priority 1 (guaranteed roster spots)
Hali Flickinger — 200 fly
Mallory Comerford — 100 free, 4×100 free relay, 4×200 free relay
Simone Manuel — 100 free, 4×100 free relay, 4×200 free relay
Lia Neal — 4×100 free relay
Kelsi Worrell — 50 fly, 4×100 free relay
Katie Ledecky — 200 free, 800 free, 4×100 free relay, 4×200 free relay
Kathleen Baker — 200 back
Leah Smith — 200 free, 800 free, 4×200 free relay
Melanie Margalis — 4×200 free relay
Lilly King — 200 breast
Priority 2 (tentative roster spots, 2nd place finishers in Olympic events)
Dakota Luther — 200 fly
Bethany Galat — 200 breast
Regan Smith — 200 back
Priority 4 (tentative roster spots, 5th place finisher in 100 or 200 free)
Olivia Smoliga — 4×100 free relay
Priority 5 (tentative roster spots, 6th place finisher in 100 or 200 free)
Cierra Runge — 4×200 free relay
MEN’S ROSTER
Priority 1 (guaranteed roster spots)
Jack Conger — 200 fly
Nathan Adrian — 100 free, 4×100 free relay
Caeleb Dressel— 50 fly, 100 free, 4×100 free relay, 4×200 free relay
Townley Haas — 200 free, 4×100 free relay, 4×200 free relay
Zach Apple — 4×100 free relay
True Sweetser — 1500 free
Blake Pieroni — 200 free, 4×200 free relay
Conor Dwyer — 4×200 free relay
Kevin Cordes — 200 breast
Ryan Murphy — 200 back
Zane Grothe — 4×200 free relay
Priority 2 (tentative roster spots, 2nd place finishers in Olympic events)
Pace Clark— 200 fly
Robert Finke — 1500 free
Nic Fink — 200 breast
Jacob Pebley — 200 back
Priority 4 (tentative roster spots, 5th place finisher in 100 or 200 free)
Michael Chadwick — 4×100 free relay
Clark Smith — 4×200 free relay
12/19 Priority 1 are done, 4/11 Priority 2, and 1/4 Priority 3
For the men that have added up to 15 out of the 26 sports, so there are 11 spots left on the team with 17 Priority 1, 2, 3 spots left, so a couple of more doubles are needed before Chadwick or Smith are in.
Clark Smith should be under Priority 4, not 5
For the women that have added up to 13 out of the 26 sports, so there are 13 spots left on the team with 17 Priority 1, 2, 3 spots left, so a couple of more doubles are needed before Smoliga or Runge are in.