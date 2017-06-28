2017 U.S. Worlds Trials: Day 2 Roster Update

2017 U.S. NATIONALS/WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS TRIALS

With the second day of the 2017 USA Nationals/World Championships Trials meet in the books, we can take an initial look at how the men’s and women’s rosters for next month’s World Championships are beginning to look. You can get a full refresher on the selection process here, and we’ll try to talk you through the process as we show you the roster.

Through the second day, we have eleven men and ten women guaranteed roster spots. Kathleen Baker, Lilly King, Leah Smith, Melanie Margalis, Kevin Cordes, Conor Dwyer, Zane Grothe, Ryan Murphy and Blake Pieroni secured their guaranteed places tonight.

WOMEN’S ROSTER

Priority 1 (guaranteed roster spots)

Hali Flickinger — 200 fly

Mallory Comerford — 100 free, 4×100 free relay, 4×200 free relay

Simone Manuel — 100 free, 4×100 free relay, 4×200 free relay

Lia Neal — 4×100 free relay

Kelsi Worrell — 50 fly, 4×100 free relay

Katie Ledecky — 200 free, 800 free, 4×100 free relay, 4×200 free relay

Kathleen Baker — 200 back

Leah Smith — 200 free, 800 free, 4×200 free relay

Melanie Margalis — 4×200 free relay

Lilly King — 200 breast

Priority 2 (tentative roster spots, 2nd place finishers in Olympic events)

Dakota Luther — 200 fly

Bethany Galat — 200 breast

Regan Smith — 200 back

Priority 4 (tentative roster spots, 5th place finisher in 100 or 200 free)

Olivia Smoliga — 4×100 free relay

Priority 5 (tentative roster spots, 6th place finisher in 100 or 200 free)

Cierra Runge — 4×200 free relay

MEN’S ROSTER

Priority 1 (guaranteed roster spots)

Jack Conger — 200 fly

Nathan Adrian — 100 free, 4×100 free relay

Caeleb Dressel— 50 fly, 100 free, 4×100 free relay, 4×200 free relay

Townley Haas — 200 free, 4×100 free relay, 4×200 free relay

Zach Apple — 4×100 free relay

True Sweetser — 1500 free

Blake Pieroni — 200 free, 4×200 free relay

Conor Dwyer — 4×200 free relay

Kevin Cordes — 200 breast

Ryan Murphy — 200 back

Zane Grothe — 4×200 free relay

Priority 2 (tentative roster spots, 2nd place finishers in Olympic events)

Pace Clark— 200 fly

Robert Finke — 1500 free

Nic Fink — 200 breast

Jacob Pebley — 200 back

Priority 4 (tentative roster spots, 5th place finisher in 100 or 200 free)

Michael Chadwick — 4×100 free relay

Clark Smith — 4×200 free relay